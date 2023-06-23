Braves’ Michael Soroka just misses no-hitter in Triple-A start for Gwinnett

The Braves’ Michael Soroka tossed 6 2/3 no-hit innings for the Gwinnett Stripers in game two of a Triple-A doubleheader on Thursday night at Coolray Field in Lawrenceville.

The Stripers (31-41) beat the Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp 8-1 after dropping the first game 11-8.

The games were seven innings each since it was a doubleheader.

Soroka (3-2) was one out away from a no-hitter but Jacksonville’s Austin Allen hit a solo home run.

Soroka finished the complete game, allowing just the one hit, with nine strikeouts and two walks. He recorded his fourth consecutive quality start and fifth of the season with Gwinnett.

Gwinnett’s Forrest Wall stole his 43rd base of the season in game one, placing him three behind the franchise single-season record set by Luis Durango (46) in 2012.