X

Braves’ Michael Soroka just misses no-hitter in Triple-A start for Gwinnett

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Atlanta Braves
By AJC Sports, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
Updated 48 minutes ago

The Braves’ Michael Soroka tossed 6 2/3 no-hit innings for the Gwinnett Stripers in game two of a Triple-A doubleheader on Thursday night at Coolray Field in Lawrenceville.

The Stripers (31-41) beat the Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp 8-1 after dropping the first game 11-8.

The games were seven innings each since it was a doubleheader.

Soroka (3-2) was one out away from a no-hitter but Jacksonville’s Austin Allen hit a solo home run.

Soroka finished the complete game, allowing just the one hit, with nine strikeouts and two walks. He recorded his fourth consecutive quality start and fifth of the season with Gwinnett.

Gwinnett’s Forrest Wall stole his 43rd base of the season in game one, placing him three behind the franchise single-season record set by Luis Durango (46) in 2012.

About the Author

Follow AJC Sports on facebookFollow AJC Sports on twitter

From the sports staff of the Atlanta Journal-Constitution

Editors' Picks

Credit: Hyosub.Shin@ajc.com

GBI director returning to post as Cobb County public safety director4h ago

Credit: Larkin House

Reading book to class apparently gets Cobb teacher in trouble amid Ga. law
1h ago

Credit: GBI

GBI: Armed man shot by trooper following attempted traffic stop in Atlanta
1h ago

Credit: Steve Schaefer

Cause for concern: Ga. must re-evaluate all 2.8 million Medicaid recipients
5h ago

Credit: Steve Schaefer

Cause for concern: Ga. must re-evaluate all 2.8 million Medicaid recipients
5h ago

Credit: AP

Hawks pick guard Kobe Bufkin in first round of NBA draft
48m ago
The Latest

Credit: Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com

Braves’ Ronald Acuña earns starting spot for All-Star game
4h ago
Bryce Elder adds to All-Star case as Braves win 8th game in a row
5h ago
Braves notes: Sean Murphy could catch in Cincinnati, Marcell Ozuna bats cleanup
11h ago
Featured

Credit: Miguel Martinez

How to follow AJC coverage of the NBA Draft
8h ago
15 things to do this weekend in metro Atlanta: Art of the Brick, Paranormal Cirque III...
11h ago
Jesse Chavez is an unlikely and irresistible All-Star candidate
© 2023 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top