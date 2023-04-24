Braves’ Michael Harris, Raisel Iglesias close to rehab assignments

“He hasn’t lost his touch,” Harris said when asked how Iglesias looked. “He’s still nasty. I’m glad he’s my teammate instead of on the other side.”

Snitker added: “Looked pretty good to me, too. It’s great that he feels that good and we’re getting him back headed in the right direction. I know his bullpen the other day was really good. He’s probably excited to get out there and face a hitter or two.”

While Snitker said he didn’t know Iglesias’ plan moving forward, the 33-year-old right-hander will likely go on a rehab assignment in the near future if he doesn’t experience any setbacks. Iglesias will be a welcomed addition back as the Braves’ closer. He had a 0.34 ERA across 28 appearances for the team last season.

“It was good we calmed (the inflammation) down when we did,” Snitker said. “He feels great. Just didn’t want to take a chance of it lingering. I know it’s tough to get through, but in the long run, with as much time as we have left in the season, we’ll be glad we did it with all these guys.”

The Braves opted to wait one more day to activate reliever Collin McHugh (shoulder inflammation), who threw three innings for High-A Rome in a rehab assignment April 21. He’s expected to rejoin the bullpen Tuesday, Snitker said. McHugh, another key veteran reliever, hasn’t pitched since April 5.

With catcher Travis d’Arnaud (concussion) also progressing, the Braves are finally getting closer to full strength. Despite their myriad injuries, the team entered Monday’s game against the Marlins 14-8, holding first place in the National League East even after dropping four consecutive games. The Braves’ plus-24 run differential is also best in the division.

“They (the replacements for injured players) have done a really, really good job, especially those guys in the bullpen getting shuffled around like they have,” Snitker said. “The job they’ve done for the first three weeks. We didn’t know much about (outfielder) Sam Hilliard, really, during spring training. The job he’s done has been really good. So they’ve all stepped in and done really, really well in the face of a lot of adversity.”

Acuna’s stolen bases

It’s safe to say outfielder Ronald Acuna’s ACL injury is well in the rearview mirror. He’s looked fully healthy during his electric start to the season. One of MLB’s most exciting talents, Acuna is hitting .374 with a 1.012 OPS over 22 games.

Acuna has 12 stolen bases (on 14 attempts), making him the MLB leader by three steals.

“I knew it before the season started,” Harris said when asked about Acuna leading MLB in steals. “He and (second baseman) Ozzie (Albies) said they were going to get 50, but I think Ronnie will get well over 50 with the way he’s going.”