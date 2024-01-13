Braves’ Matt Olson on Chris Sale: ‘His track record speaks for itself’

Count Braves first baseman Matt Olson among those excited to see southpaw Chris Sale in the rotation.

The Braves acquired Sale, a seven-time All-Star, from the Red Sox late last month and inked him to a two-year extension. While Sale has battled injuries in recent seasons, his strikeout rate remains superb, and he’s undoubtedly one of the more accomplished starters in the game.

“I’m glad I don’t have to face him,” said Olson, who’s 0-for-5 with two strikeouts against Sale. “His track record speaks for itself. Obviously had some injury stuff the last couple years. I heard an interview where he was saying just having a normal offseason is something he hasn’t been able to do (recently). So very excited to get down there and meet him. His track record speaks for itself. You know that’s Chris Sale walking in, getting on the mound.”