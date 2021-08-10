Braves’ Marcell Ozuna gets new court date

“Officers entered the residence through the open door and witnessed the suspect grabbing the victim by the neck and throwing her against a wall,” Ortega said in an emailed statement. “Officers were able to immediately take the suspect into custody without further incident. In addition to the strangulation attempts, the suspect also struck the victim with his arm which has a cast from a previous injury.”

Investigators said Ozuna’s wife had visible injuries but did not go to the hospital. Ozuna and his wife are reportedly in the process of getting a divorce.

Police charged Ozuna, 30, with aggravated assault by strangulation and family violence, jail records showed at the time.

The incident occurred days after Ozuna was placed on the injured list after suffering two broken fingers.

In the shortened 2020 season, Ozuna’s offense helped lead the Braves to their third National League East title. After leading the league in homers, Ozuna was re-signed in February. The deal was for four years and $65 million, with a fifth-year team option worth $16 million, and there is a $1 million buyout.

