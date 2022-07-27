Braves manager Brian Snitker collects 500th career win

PHILADELPHIA – A few different times, the Braves “recycled” Brian Snitker – a word he uses for times when the organization took him off its major-league staff and tossed him back to the minor leagues. When it occurred again in 2013, he put the idea of one day managing the big club out of his mind.
“Well, if it was going to happen, it would’ve happened before now,” he thought at that time.
Not only did it happen, but it has surpassed anything he could have imagined. Snitker’s story is as good as any in sports, and it just got better.
He collected his 500th career win when the Braves defeated the Phillies, 6-3, on Tuesday at Citizens Bank Park. The 66-year-old Snitker is the fifth manager in Braves history to reach 500 victories. Three of the other four – Bobby Cox, Frank Selee and Bill McKechnie – are in the Hall of Fame. Snitker is the 138th manager in MLB history to reach the feat, and is 500-430 as a skipper.
After the Braves recycled him one final time, Snitker went down to Triple-A Gwinnett and managed that squad. He felt content with the gig, even after spending seven seasons as the big-league Braves’ third-base coach.
“Really, I enjoyed it down there, living at home,” Snitker said before Monday’s game. “Shoot, I was probably the only guy in Triple-A baseball sleeping in their own bed.
“I didn’t ever see this coming.”
In 2016, the Braves named Snitker their interim manager. They removed the interim tag after the season.
The rest, as they say, is history.
The Braves haven’t had another manager since. Snitker won National League Manager of the Year in 2018 and guided his team to a World Series title last season. He has led the Braves to four straight division titles. Last week, he managed the NL All-Star team.
“Not anything that I ever dreamt about or saw coming or anything like that,” he said.
Snitker and his wife, Ronnie, always talk about the boxes they’ve checked off during his time as the Braves’ manager. They’ve experienced one after another, each as special as the last.
“I just feel blessed to be in this position, to be here with these guys and this organization still,” Snitker said.
