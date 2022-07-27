Braves manager Brian Snitker collects 500th career win

“Really, I enjoyed it down there, living at home,” Snitker said before Monday’s game. “Shoot, I was probably the only guy in Triple-A baseball sleeping in their own bed.

“I didn’t ever see this coming.”

In 2016, the Braves named Snitker their interim manager. They removed the interim tag after the season.

The rest, as they say, is history.

Gwinnett Braves manager Brian Snitker (4) walks to the dugout in between innings during a game against the Buffalo Bisons on May 13, 2014 at Coca-Cola Field in Buffalo, New York. Gwinnett defeated Buffalo 3-2. (Mike Janes/Four Seam Images via AP Images) Credit: Four Seam Images

The Braves haven’t had another manager since. Snitker won National League Manager of the Year in 2018 and guided his team to a World Series title last season. He has led the Braves to four straight division titles. Last week, he managed the NL All-Star team.

“Not anything that I ever dreamt about or saw coming or anything like that,” he said.

Snitker and his wife, Ronnie, always talk about the boxes they’ve checked off during his time as the Braves’ manager. They’ve experienced one after another, each as special as the last.

“I just feel blessed to be in this position, to be here with these guys and this organization still,” Snitker said.