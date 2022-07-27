ajc logo
X

Braves manager Brian Snitker collects 500th career win

Atlanta Braves
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
41 minutes ago

PHILADELPHIA – A few different times, the Braves “recycled” Brian Snitker – a word he uses for times when the organization took him off its major-league staff and tossed him back to the minor leagues. When it occurred again in 2013, he put the idea of one day managing the big club out of his mind.

“Well, if it was going to happen, it would’ve happened before now,” he thought at that time.

Not only did it happen, but it has surpassed anything he could have imagined. Snitker’s story is as good as any in sports, and it just got better.

He collected his 500th career win when the Braves defeated the Phillies, 6-3, on Tuesday at Citizens Bank Park. The 66-year-old Snitker is the fifth manager in Braves history to reach 500 victories. Three of the other four – Bobby Cox, Frank Selee and Bill McKechnie – are in the Hall of Fame. Snitker is the 138th manager in MLB history to reach the feat, and is 500-430 as a skipper.

ExploreThe AJC's complete coverage on the Braves

After the Braves recycled him one final time, Snitker went down to Triple-A Gwinnett and managed that squad. He felt content with the gig, even after spending seven seasons as the big-league Braves’ third-base coach.

“Really, I enjoyed it down there, living at home,” Snitker said before Monday’s game. “Shoot, I was probably the only guy in Triple-A baseball sleeping in their own bed.

“I didn’t ever see this coming.”

In 2016, the Braves named Snitker their interim manager. They removed the interim tag after the season.

The rest, as they say, is history.

Combined ShapeCaption
Gwinnett Braves manager Brian Snitker (4) walks to the dugout in between innings during a game against the Buffalo Bisons on May 13, 2014 at Coca-Cola Field in Buffalo, New York. Gwinnett defeated Buffalo 3-2. (Mike Janes/Four Seam Images via AP Images)

Credit: Four Seam Images

Gwinnett Braves manager Brian Snitker (4) walks to the dugout in between innings during a game against the Buffalo Bisons on May 13, 2014 at Coca-Cola Field in Buffalo, New York. Gwinnett defeated Buffalo 3-2. (Mike Janes/Four Seam Images via AP Images)

Credit: Four Seam Images

Combined ShapeCaption
Gwinnett Braves manager Brian Snitker (4) walks to the dugout in between innings during a game against the Buffalo Bisons on May 13, 2014 at Coca-Cola Field in Buffalo, New York. Gwinnett defeated Buffalo 3-2. (Mike Janes/Four Seam Images via AP Images)

Credit: Four Seam Images

Credit: Four Seam Images

The Braves haven’t had another manager since. Snitker won National League Manager of the Year in 2018 and guided his team to a World Series title last season. He has led the Braves to four straight division titles. Last week, he managed the NL All-Star team.

“Not anything that I ever dreamt about or saw coming or anything like that,” he said.

Snitker and his wife, Ronnie, always talk about the boxes they’ve checked off during his time as the Braves’ manager. They’ve experienced one after another, each as special as the last.

“I just feel blessed to be in this position, to be here with these guys and this organization still,” Snitker said.

About the Author

Follow Justin Toscano on twitter

Justin Toscano is the Braves beat writer for the Atlanta Journal-Constitution.

Editors' Picks
Depleted farm leaves Braves with fewer trade assets than NL rivals7h ago
How the Braves will piece together left field in the near future
Bucs reach agreement with former Falcons receiver Julio Jones
5h ago
Falcons make front-office moves
6h ago
Falcons make front-office moves
6h ago
The Latest
Dylan Lee’s emergence has been pleasant surprise for Braves
4h ago
Braves’ trade deadline preview from Twitter Spaces
9h ago
‘A strange, strange game’: Braves lose a weird one to Phillies
23h ago
Featured
Johnny Moseley, Georgia director for election integrity for the RNC, leads a training workshop for poll watchers earlier this month in Cumming. (Arvin Temkar / arvin.temkar@ajc.com)

Credit: Arvin Temkar

Voting: Why Republicans want to train thousands of poll watchers in Georgia
Marvel unveils trailer for ‘Black Panther’ sequel, honors late Chadwick Boseman
Monkeypox cases continue to rise in Georgia
© 2022 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top