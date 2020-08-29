Braves lose to Phillies, drop first series against NL East opponent

Ahead of Monday’s trade deadline, the Braves lost both games started by converted long relievers Robbie Erlin – who started Friday in a game the Braves eventually lost in the 11th inning – and Tomlin. While neither player was solely to blame, the consecutive defeats again highlighted the Braves’ most glaring weakness.

If the Braves can acquire a difference maker remains to be seen, but it’s difficult to imagine the rotation looking the same following Monday’s 4 p.m. deadline.

Notes from Saturday:

- Every team in the NL East is within five games of first place, which is the nature of a 60-game season. The Phillies, Mets and Marlins are within at least three games, pending Saturday’s results. The top two teams in each division will qualify for the expanded postseason, along with two additional wild cards.

- Second baseman Johan Camargo homered in the sixth inning. It was all the Braves managed against Eflin, who held them to four hits over seven innings.

Camargo’s season hasn’t come together as he and the Braves hoped. He’s struggled across the first 32 games, especially lately. He slashed .135/.158/.216 with 15 strikeouts against one walk in his past 38 plate appearances (10 games) entering Saturday.

- The Braves have unexpectedly been a different team away from Atlanta. They’re 6-10 on the road and have suffered all three of their series losses on the road (in Tampa Bay, New York (AL) and Philadelphia). They were 47-34 on the road in 2019, tied for the best mark in the NL.

- First baseman Freddie Freeman went 1-for-4 on Saturday, extending his hitting streak to 12 games with a ninth-inning single. Entering the day, Freeman was hitting .400 with two homers, six doubles and seven RBIs during the run. It’s the second-longest active hitting streak in the majors (Trea Turner, 13).

- The Braves will try to avoid being swept in a three-game series for the first time this season Sunday. It also will be the regular-season finale between the Braves and Phillies. The Braves trail the series, 5-4. They lost the season series to Philadelphia, 10-9, last season, which was only their second time in eight years doing so.