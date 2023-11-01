Braves lose Sam Hilliard to Orioles as they begin clearing 40-man roster space

16 minutes ago
Sam Hilliard, a backup outfielder for the 2023 Braves, will not be part of the picture next season.

The Braves on Wednesday announced that the Orioles claimed Hilliard off waivers. Hilliard did a nice job when called upon in the first half of the season, but missed almost the entire second half because of a right heel contusion.

The Braves also said they outrighted right-hander Ben Heller and infielder Andrew Velazquez to Triple-A Gwinnett.

These moves opened two spots on the 40-man roster, which now sits at 38 – including the Braves’ free agents, who won’t be part of the 40-man roster when the World Series ends. The Braves need to clear space because they have eight players on the 60-day injured list (Kyle Wright, Tyler Matzek, etc.) who will occupy 40-man roster spots when the World Series ends. (Players on the 60-day injured list don’t count toward the 40-man roster during the season.)

Looking ahead, the Braves also eventually need to reserve 40-man spots for any players they would like to protect from the Rule 5 Draft. And, of course, they’ll add players this offseason.

Joe Jiménez, Kevin Pillar and Jesse Chavez will be free agents. The Braves have club options on Charlie Morton, Eddie Rosario, Kirby Yates and Collin McHugh. Brad Hand has a mutual option.

Thus, the Braves naturally will free more space on the 40-man roster in the coming days. Impending free agents become free agents at the conclusion of the World Series. The Braves must decide on players’ options within five days of the World Series ending.

Wright, Matzek, Michael Soroka, Nick Anderson, Dylan Lee, Kolby Allard, Yonny Chirinos and Huascar Ynoa are on the 60-day injured list. They will need to be added back to the 40-man roster after the World Series.

That Hilliard will not be on the team next season isn’t surprising. In 2023, he hit .236 with a .735 OPS over 72 at-bats. He performed well for a short stretch when Michael Harris II suffered an injury, but his playing time was sporadic.

Hilliard has tools, but is out of options. MLB Trade Rumors projected Hilliard would earn $1.1 million in arbitration. He was on the 60-day injured list to end the season. The Braves will fill his spot another way.

In 18-2/3 big-league innings for the Braves this season, Heller allowed nine runs – eight of them earned. He struck out 16 batters. His stuff looked promising.

In September, the Braves claimed Velazquez off waivers from the Angels. He was upper-minors depth for the Braves, but never appeared in a game.

Justin Toscano is the Braves beat writer for the Atlanta Journal-Constitution.

