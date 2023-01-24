Braves legend Andruw Jones gains ground but still misses Hall of Fame

Jones, who was one of the best players in baseball during his prime, boasts an impressive case. And since his debut on the Hall of Fame ballot in 2018, he has appeared on a higher percentage of ballots cast each year.

In 2018, he was on 7.3% of ballots.

In 2019, he appeared on 7.5%.

In 2020, that number rose to 19.4%.

In 2021, it went to 33.9%.

In 2022, it jumped to 41.4%.

He is now at 58.1%. If his rise continues, he should be elected into the Hall of Fame within his 10-year window on the writers’ ballot.

Jones won 10 Gold Glove Awards – in a row! – from 1998 through 2007. During a 17-year career, Jones was an All-Star five times. He won one Silver Slugger Award.

Jones, who spent 12 seasons in Atlanta, hit .254 with an .853 OPS over 7,599 career at-bats. He finished with 434 home runs, including 51 – still a Braves single-season record – in 2005. Jones tallied 1,289 RBIs. He stole 152 bases.

Jones is one of the best center fielders in baseball history. There are a few telling statistics that strengthen his case and make you wonder why it has taken so long for him to climb toward the necessary 75%.

Jones is only one of four players in history to win 10 Gold Glove Awards and hit at least 400 home runs. The other three – Willie Mays, Ken Griffey Jr. and Mike Schmidt – were first-ballot Hall of Famers.

Then there’s this: According to FanGraphs, he compiled 67 Wins Above Replacement over his career, which puts him 11th all-time among center fielders.

Eight of the players ahead of Jones are Hall of Famers. One more (Mike Trout) is a future Hall of Famer. And another (Carlos Beltrán) may eventually be a Hall of Famer.

From 1996 to