Braves’ latest financial results are in: First-quarter revenue increases

Liberty Media also disclosed Friday that the Braves’ debt decreased $22 million, from $700 million on Dec. 31 to $678 million on March 31. The debt stems mostly from the construction of Truist Park, The Battery Atlanta and a spring-training facility in North Port, Fla.

Liberty noted that the second phase of The Battery is expected to be completed in the second quarter of this year and that construction is expected to begin in the second half of the year on an additional office building that will house the national headquarters of Truist Securities under a 15-year lease.

The Braves are one of the few sports franchises with publicly traded stock. That requires the quarterly disclosure of financial information that other teams keep secret. But first-quarter results are the least significant of the Braves’ four quarterly disclosures each year.

MLB’s 99-day lockout, which began Dec. 2, ended March 10 when a new collective bargaining agreement was reached. Spring training began almost a month later than originally scheduled, and the start of the regular season was delayed a week until April 7.

The Braves had no regular-season home games in the first quarter of either 2021 or 2022.

Liberty Media disclosed in February that the Braves cashed in on last season’s World Series championship with robust financial results. The team had franchise-record full-year revenue of $568 million in 2021 and full-year operating profit before depreciation and amortization of $111 million in 2021.

