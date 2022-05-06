Braves’ latest financial results are in: First-quarter revenue increases

Despite an MLB lockout that delayed spring training and, briefly, the regular season, the Braves posted an increase in revenue for the first quarter of this year, according to financial results disclosed Friday by team owner Liberty Media.
The Braves had revenue of $23 million in the January-through-March quarter, up 44% from $16 million in the same period in 2021, the company said.
Of the Braves’ revenue during the quarter, Liberty Media said $11 million came from baseball sources (up from $7 million in the same period last year) and $12 million from The Battery Atlanta mixed-use development (up from $9 million in the same period last year).
“Baseball revenue increased in the first quarter due to increased capacity at spring-training games (compared to limited attendance amid COVID-19 restrictions in 2021), additional special events held at the ballpark, World Series-related retail revenue and an increase in licensing revenue,” Liberty Media said. “(The Battery) revenue increased during the first quarter due to a reduction in deferred payment arrangements and increases in rental income from various new lease commencements.”
Because MLB teams generate the vast majority of their revenue and profits in the second and third quarters each year, the Braves typically show large operating losses for the first quarter. That again was the case, with Braves Holdings reporting an operating loss before depreciation and amortization (OIBDA) of $17 million in this year’s January-through-March quarter, compared to an OIBDA loss of $20 million in the same quarter last year. After depreciation and amortization, the Braves showed an operating loss of $37 million in the first quarter of both 2021 and 2022.
Liberty Media also disclosed Friday that the Braves’ debt decreased $22 million, from $700 million on Dec. 31 to $678 million on March 31. The debt stems mostly from the construction of Truist Park, The Battery Atlanta and a spring-training facility in North Port, Fla.
Liberty noted that the second phase of The Battery is expected to be completed in the second quarter of this year and that construction is expected to begin in the second half of the year on an additional office building that will house the national headquarters of Truist Securities under a 15-year lease.
The Braves are one of the few sports franchises with publicly traded stock. That requires the quarterly disclosure of financial information that other teams keep secret. But first-quarter results are the least significant of the Braves’ four quarterly disclosures each year.
MLB’s 99-day lockout, which began Dec. 2, ended March 10 when a new collective bargaining agreement was reached. Spring training began almost a month later than originally scheduled, and the start of the regular season was delayed a week until April 7.
The Braves had no regular-season home games in the first quarter of either 2021 or 2022.
Liberty Media disclosed in February that the Braves cashed in on last season’s World Series championship with robust financial results. The team had franchise-record full-year revenue of $568 million in 2021 and full-year operating profit before depreciation and amortization of $111 million in 2021.
