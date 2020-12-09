Braves add Augusta GreenJackets as a minor-league affiliate

“We are excited to invite these four teams to be part of the Braves player development system,” said Chip Moore, the Braves’ executive vice president of minor league affiliates and strategic planning, in a news release. “The potential of having our four affiliates all within Braves Country allows our fans to follow their favorite players as they develop from prospects to major leaguers.”

The Stripers would continue as the Braves’ Triple-A affiliate, which would extend their streak as the longest-running affiliation in professional baseball to 56 years. The club was located in Richmond from 1966 to 2008 before relocating to Lawrenceville. The Gwinnett Braves were renamed the Stripers in 2018.