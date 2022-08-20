ajc logo
Braves’ Ian Anderson sharp in Triple-A start

Ian Anderson delivers during the first inning against a Los Angeles Dodgers batter at Truist Park Friday, June 24, 2022, in Atlanta. (Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com)

Credit: Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com

Ian Anderson delivers during the first inning against a Los Angeles Dodgers batter at Truist Park Friday, June 24, 2022, in Atlanta. (Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com)

Credit: Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com

Atlanta Braves
By AJC Sports, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
22 minutes ago

Braves pitcher Ian Anderson threw 5 1/3 scoreless innings in a Triple-A game Friday night as the Gwinnett Stripers beat Memphis 1-0 at Coolray Field.

Anderson allowed two hits and walked four while striking out seven.

Gwinnett (57-58) has won six games in a row.

The Stripers scored the lone run early when Hernan Perez doubled and scored on Alex Dickerson’s groundout in the second inning.

Gwinnett managed to escape multiple jams, with reliever Thomas Burrows navigating a bases-loaded, one-out jam in the top of the sixth. Jesus Cruz, Silvino Bracho, and Jay Jackson finished off the shutout.

From the sports staff of the Atlanta Journal-Constitution

