ajc logo
X

Braves hitting coach Kevin Seitzer on Matt Olson, Dansby Swanson and more

Braves first baseman Matt Olson (left), hitting coach Kevin Seitzer (center) and third baseman Austin Riley watch pitcher Dylan Lee throw batting practice during spring training. (Curtin Compton/Atlanta Journal-Constitution via AP)

Combined ShapeCaption
Braves first baseman Matt Olson (left), hitting coach Kevin Seitzer (center) and third baseman Austin Riley watch pitcher Dylan Lee throw batting practice during spring training. (Curtin Compton/Atlanta Journal-Constitution via AP)

Atlanta Braves
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
12 minutes ago

Over the first month of the season, many storylines have surrounded the Braves’ offense.

They’re hitting a ton of home runs. Matt Olson has looked, well, as advertised. Austin Riley continues to rake. But Dansby Swanson, Eddie Rosario and Adam Duvall have experienced struggles.

There is a lot to discuss.

Before Saturday’s game versus the Marlins, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution spoke with Braves hitting coach Kevin Seitzer. The conversation is below.

Q: What do you think of the lineup so far?

A: We’ve got some guys off to a slow start, and we’ve got some guys swinging it pretty good. Kind of a normal start to the season, you know? You get guys that are off hot, guys that aren’t, and then they start trying to press a little bit and do a little too much. It takes a little while for us to settle in as an offense and start rolling. It’s kind of normal. Shortened spring training didn’t help, either. Guys will get synced up here.

Q: Dansby Swanson has traditionally been that guy who doesn’t panic during slumps. How do you help a guy like that when he’s struggling?

A: It’s easier with guys who are veteran guys that have gone through the ups and downs and, like you said, they don’t panic. They just stay with the process, doing their work. We’re making adjustments when need be, and they’re trying to do what they need to in order to get locked in. Sometimes it takes some guys longer than others, but when he gets hot – he got hot for two months last year in the middle of the season. We hope it doesn’t take that long, but we never know.

Q: Obviously, you knew Matt Olson was a really good hitter. Everybody did. Now seeing the way he works, why is he able to be so consistent?

A: He’s a much better hitter than I thought he was, getting to see him every day. His approach, his plan, he studies the pitchers. He’s got a plan every time he steps in the box of where he’s hunting, where his approach is that he’s trying to hit it, he uses the whole field, he’s got a really, really good eye, got great recognition. He’s far exceeded my expectations when he got here.

Q: Why do you think Eddie Rosario is off to a slow start?

A: Him, (Adam Duvall), Dansby are kind of in the same boat. They’re just not seeing the ball good, timing’s not there yet. Little early, little late. The recognition, the strike to ball pitches, they’re having a hard time staying off of that. Once hitters start swinging at secondary stuff out of the zone, then they get a little careful on fastballs and they can be a little late on those. It’s just all a part of getting synced up and locked in.

Q: Manager Brian Snitker said last week that an early season slump can feel worse for hitters than one in, say, July, just because the beginning of a season can make everything seem magnified. Would you agree?

A: Yeah, because everybody is talking about it when the numbers show what they show at the beginning. It’s me doing this interview with you talking about these guys. If everybody was swinging it, you’d be talking to them, and that’s OK, that’s part of it. Everybody has to go through ups and downs through the course of 162. It makes it a lot easier when it’s middle of the season, but they’re going to be swinging it when other guys that are off to a good start are going to be scuffling. It all balances out, but the numbers on the board, you can’t hide from them. They are what they are.

Q: How confident are you that you guys will continue to be the dangerous offense you’ve been for the last few years?

A: I don’t have expectations as a coach. I don’t like talking about what we’re going to do or where we’re going to be. It’s kind of the same attitude you try to instill in the players. You stay about the process, have the right attitude, have a plan, have an approach, make adjustments when need be, on a daily basis. And when you get to the end, we’re all hoping that it was a pretty good year for everybody.

Since I’ve been here, guys have done a lot better than I expected, and that’s always a great surprise because when I retired from playing, one thing I swore I’d never forget is how hard hitting is. It’s the hardest thing to do. When they’re hot, it looks easy. When they’re not, it’s like, ‘Have these guys ever played before?’ That’s what goes through fans’ minds, that’s what goes through the media’s minds, but all of us who played know how stinkin’ hard it is and the ups and downs of 162. It’s a marathon.

Like I said, the veteran guys have a better perspective on how to deal with the slumps than some young kids. They have to learn to go through that stuff. But one thing I’ll say about this group: Since I’ve been here, they fight, they grind, they get after it, they love to win, they love their teammates, they pull for each other. And when you got cohesiveness in the dugout, in the clubhouse like that, you got a chance to win a World Series, and that’s what happened last year.

About the Author

Follow Justin Toscano on twitter

Justin Toscano is the Braves beat writer for the Atlanta Journal-Constitution.

Editors' Picks
Gov. Brian Kemp (left) and former U.S. Sen. David Perdue sparred in the first debate of the Republican primary for governor on Sunday, April 24, 2022, at WSB-TV. (Photo: Miguel Martinez/miguel.martinezjimenez@ajc.com)

Credit: Miguel Martinez

Kemp, Perdue clash bitterly in first primary debate7h ago
Protesters opposed to Fulton County Schools' mask requirement hold up signs outside of the board's Thursday, Aug. 12, 2021, meeting. Parents who sued the Fulton County school board over the district’s former mask mandate recently dropped their case after a new state law made the legal battle moot. VANESSA McCRAY/AJC FILE PHOTO

Credit: Vanessa McCray

Fulton County parents drop mask lawsuit against school district
2h ago
041822 Stone Mountain: Druid Hills sophomore Santiago Gonzalez-Cassavoy holds a sign reading, “Fix Our School!,” showing support of school renovations outside of the DeKalb County School System Administrative and Instructional Complex during a DeKalb County Board of Education meeting Monday, April 18, 2022, in Stone Mountain, Ga. (Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com)

Credit: Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com

OPINION: DeKalb response to Druid Hills High doesn’t inspire confidence
1h ago
Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis will wait until after the May 24 primaries to call in witnesses to testify about whether former President Donald Trump tried to illegally overturn election results in Georgia in 2020. (AJC and McClatchy File photos)

How can Trump fight Fulton’s election meddling probe?
Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis will wait until after the May 24 primaries to call in witnesses to testify about whether former President Donald Trump tried to illegally overturn election results in Georgia in 2020. (AJC and McClatchy File photos)

How can Trump fight Fulton’s election meddling probe?
Scenes from The Battery outside of Truist Park on Nov. 4, 2021. Ben Gray for the Atlanta Journal-Constitution

Credit: BEN@BENGRAY.COM

OPINION: Braves not Truist to their word on new tax handouts
1h ago
The Latest
Braves Report podcast: Why the Braves are just a little off
9h ago
Braves not panicking as they try to find their footing this season
11h ago
Ronald Acuna starts in right field; Stripers’ late rally not enough
12h ago
Featured
April 20, 2022 Powder Springs - Aerial photograph shows proposed area of the city of Lost Mountain in West Cobb on Wednesday, April 20, 2022. Residential area near Lost Mountain Park is shown. The story plays on a fear shared by many West Cobb residents as they decide whether to incorporate the city of Lost Mountain. The county they call home is changing around them, and as conservative political power wanes in the growing Atlanta suburb, many feel helpless to protect their neighborhoods from encroaching development.(Hyosub Shin / Hyosub.Shin@ajc.com)

Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC

Business ties raise questions about Lost Mountain proponents’ anti-development message
‘We Ready’ rapper Archie Eversole’s brother, charged in his killing, denied bond
15h ago
Uncertainty in Atlanta amid Warner Bros. Discovery merger
© 2022 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top