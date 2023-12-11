Braves hire three coaches to fill manager Brian Snitker’s staff

The Braves officially filled Brian Snitker’s coaching staff.

Matt Tuiasosopo, who managed Triple-A Gwinnett last season, will be the new third base coach. Tom Goodwin is the first base coach. Erick Abreu is the bullpen coach.

In November, the Braves lost Ron Washington – their third base and infield coach – when the Angels hired him to be their manager. Washington took Eric Young Sr., Atlanta’s first base coach, with him. More recently, Drew French, the Braves’ bullpen coach, left for a job as the Orioles’ pitching coach.

