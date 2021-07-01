Braves have two 20-run games in one season for first time

The Braves obliterated the Mets 20-2 Wednesday night, unleashing the frustrations of an 11-game offensive drought. The Braves scored three or fewer runs 10 times in that span, making for one of the more maddening offensive stretches in recent seasons.

It changed Wednesday, at least for one day, when the Braves posted their second 20-run game this season. They also scored 20 runs in a 20-1 win over the Pirates May 21. It marked the first time in franchise history the Braves have posted two 20-run performances in one season. They had seven such games (since 1901) prior to 2021.