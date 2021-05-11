Braves have no timetable for Shane Greene’s arrival

The Braves re-signed right-hander Shane Greene over the weekend. Greene will report to Triple-A Gwinnett and prepare to help the Braves, though the team doesn’t have a timetable for when he’ll rejoin the bullpen.
“It’s really good to have him in the fold here,” Braves manager Brian Snitker said. “We’ll get him going. I think this is an established, veteran guy that had a really good year for us last year. I’m happy about getting him back.”
Greene, 32, had a 3.27 ERA across 55 appearances over the past 1-1/2 seasons with the Braves. He provides the bullpen another established late-inning option. Pitching coach Rick Kranitz has mapped out a throwing plan for Greene. He’ll ready for Triple-A games, and the Braves will take it outing-by-outing from there before deciding when he’ll be promoted.
“Kranny has put a program together for him, just taking steps right now to get him into competitive games,” Snitker said. “Once he starts that, then we’ll evaluate as we go after we see him in Gwinnett.”
An All-Star in 2019, Greene will give the Braves a needed high-leverage righty. Chris Martin, on an injury rehab assignment, will pitch again for Gwinnett on Tuesday and should rejoin the Braves soon. His and Greene’s presence would be a significant upgrade over the Braves’ current circumstances.
The Braves entered Tuesday at 17-17, trying to cross the .500 mark for the first time this season with a victory over the Blue Jays.