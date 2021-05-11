Braves have no timetable for Shane Greene’s arrival

“It’s really good to have him in the fold here,” Braves manager Brian Snitker said. “We’ll get him going. I think this is an established, veteran guy that had a really good year for us last year. I’m happy about getting him back.”

Greene, 32, had a 3.27 ERA across 55 appearances over the past 1-1/2 seasons with the Braves. He provides the bullpen another established late-inning option. Pitching coach Rick Kranitz has mapped out a throwing plan for Greene. He’ll ready for Triple-A games, and the Braves will take it outing-by-outing from there before deciding when he’ll be promoted.