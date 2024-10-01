Braves Game 1 notes, including why the team went with AJ Smith-Shawver

“We’re definitely the underdog, I think,” Braves manager Brian Snitker said Tuesday before Game 1 of the Braves-Padres wild-card series. “But like I say, you still got to play the games. That’s why we play the games. That’s why when you start end of March or early April, everybody’s all manned and gunned. That’s why we play all these games. Anything can happen once we get going.”

It’s an interesting dynamic for these Braves. They’re accustomed to having a target on their back, to the pressure that comes with being the best.

It almost feels like they’re playing with house money this year. They believe in themselves. They think they can win the World Series.

But outside their clubhouse, not many others do.

“I think when people don’t think you can do something, that drives you,” Matt Olson said. “We don’t listen, we don’t go seek out the chatter. Sometimes you hear some stuff. That can absolutely drive you.”

The underdog Braves arrived at Petco Park without Chris Sale, who is dealing with back spasms and isn’t on the roster for this round. It’s another blow to them – but they’re used to it now.

They know this much: In the postseason, everything goes out the window. It’s a new season.

“I think I’ve watched enough postseason baseball and played in enough postseason baseball to know that anything can happen,” Max Fried said. “At the end of the day, you’ve got to go out there and step between the lines and compete. It doesn’t really matter who is on the other side, who is a favorite or underdog, you’ve got to go out there and win the game.”

Sale update

Snitker said Sale felt “really good” when he woke Tuesday morning – which is a positive. Snitker said it’s “the best he’s felt in a while.”

So, perhaps Sale could pitch in the National League Division Series against the Dodgers if the Braves advance.

But this is an important note: Sale had been keeping his arm going, but he hasn’t thrown at high intensity in a bullpen session and hasn’t faced hitters.

“I mean, it’s tough for him,” Snitker said of Sale’s feelings about not being able to pitch. “But he was realistic with us in how he felt.”

Sale stayed in Atlanta as he continues to receive treatment and recover.

Smith-Shawver over Elder

On Tuesday morning, Snitker called AJ Smith-Shawver with the news that he would be making his first career postseason start in Game 1 against the Padres.

“I’m ready,” Smith-Shawver told Snitker.

Before that call, Snitker called both Smith-Shawver and Bryce Elder to tell them that they both made the wild-card roster. It seems like both were candidates to start.

The Braves eventually chose Smith-Shawver.

Why?

“AJ has been throwing pretty well,” Snitker said. “Just his stuff. He’s got stuff. Not that Bryce doesn’t, but it was just, I don’t know, we just all, (came to) kind of a consensus, that we wanted to give it to him.”

Elder, Snitker said, is on the roster to provide length. He’s stretched out. The Braves’ bullpen, which worked hard in the week before the postseason,

Smith-Shawver is only 21 years old. It’s difficult to imagine what he felt in the hours leading to the start.

“I think he’s a pretty level-headed guy, calm demeanor,” Olson said. “You turn on the TV, you see his stuff. It stands out. He hasn’t had a ton of opportunity with us this year, but that’s another guy that we feel confident getting on the mound, and we’re ready to roll behind him.”

The Braves haven’t needed Smith-Shawver this season – except for one start – because their rotation has been so good. In particular, Spencer Schwellenbach came up in late May and stuck.

But Smith-Shawver on Tuesday received an opportunity – one he couldn’t have foreseen.

“It might have been a shock (to him) when we put him on the plane with us,” Snitker said.

Why Anderson didn’t get the Game 1 nod

Ian Anderson, back after Tommy John surgery, didn’t make the wild-card roster. He’s another depth guy who could’ve, in theory, been an option to start.

Asked how that part of the discussion went, Snitker said:

“Just the fact that Ian hadn’t been in the big leagues in a year and a half pretty much,” Snitker said. “He’s continuing to throw in Gwinnett and can still be an option down the road. But I think it’s just more that he’s in his rehab year was the biggest thing.”

Anderson hasn’t pitched in the majors since 2022.