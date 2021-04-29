ajc logo
X

Braves’ Max Fried on track to return early next week

Atlanta Braves starting pitcher Max Fried delivers in the first inning of the team's baseball game against the Miami Marlins on Tuesday, April 13, 2021, in Atlanta. Fried would leave the game after four inning with a hamstring injury. (AP Photo/John Bazemore)
Atlanta Braves starting pitcher Max Fried delivers in the first inning of the team's baseball game against the Miami Marlins on Tuesday, April 13, 2021, in Atlanta. Fried would leave the game after four inning with a hamstring injury. (AP Photo/John Bazemore)

Credit: John Bazemore

Credit: John Bazemore

Atlanta Braves | 54 minutes ago
By Chris Vivlamore, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution

Max Fried remains on track to return to the Braves rotation by early next week, according to manager Brian Snitker.

Fried threw live batting practice Thursday before the Braves series finale against the Cubs. After a three-game weekend series against the Blue Jays in Florida, the Braves conclude their road trip with a three-game series at the Nationals beginning Tuesday.

“I thought the stuff was real crisp,” Snitker said after Fried’s session. “Command was real good. He fielded a couple bunts, covered first. Did the whole thing. … It was real encouraging.”

Snitker did not give a definitive return date. He said he would know more after seeing how Fried responds Friday. It’s likely Fried will start Tuesday or Wednesday against the Nationals.

The left-handed Fried has been out since April 14 when he was placed on the 10-day injured list with a right hamstring strain. He was injured a day earlier running the bases in a game against the Marlins. Fried is 0-1 with an 11.45 ERA in three starts before the injury. He allowed eight runs, seven earned, and nine hits in four innings before leaving the game against the Marlins.

In Other News

© 2021 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top