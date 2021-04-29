Braves’ Max Fried on track to return early next week

Snitker did not give a definitive return date. He said he would know more after seeing how Fried responds Friday. It’s likely Fried will start Tuesday or Wednesday against the Nationals.

The left-handed Fried has been out since April 14 when he was placed on the 10-day injured list with a right hamstring strain. He was injured a day earlier running the bases in a game against the Marlins. Fried is 0-1 with an 11.45 ERA in three starts before the injury. He allowed eight runs, seven earned, and nine hits in four innings before leaving the game against the Marlins.