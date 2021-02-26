Braves extend manager Brian Snitker through 2023

Snitker has guided the Braves to three consecutive National League East titles. He also led the team to the NL Championship Series last season, helping the franchise snap a 19-year drought without advancing in the postseason. He’s the only manager in franchise history to reach the postseason in three of his first four seasons.

“I am thrilled that Brian will continue to lead our club on the field and in the clubhouse” general manager Alex Anthopoulos said in a news release. “Three consecutive division titles speak to the impact of Brian and his staff, and we are pleased that he will continue to guide our club through 2023.”