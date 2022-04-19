Braves designate Sean Newcomb for assignment, option Huascar Ynoa

“His stuff could match up against anybody,” Braves manager Brian Snitker said after Monday’s loss. “He’s just got to throw it over.”

The Braves can trade Newcomb or place him on waivers in the next seven days. If Newcomb clears waivers, the Braves can assign him to the minor leagues or release him outright.

Newcomb was out of minor-league options, which is part of the reason the Braves gave him every opportunity to carve out a role with them. Ynoa, on the other hand, had an option remaining.

The Braves sent him down after two rough starts to begin the season, which seems to open a rotation spot. Snitker on Monday said the team plans to use a six-man rotation at least until rosters are trimmed after May 1.

Ynoa allowed five runs over three innings in his season debut versus the Nationals, then was charged with five more over 3-2/3 innings against the Dodgers on Monday. He had struggled, but his demotion is somewhat surprising given that Snitker said Ynoa’s outing was a step in the right direction.

“I think just his delivery, his posture, his breaking ball was good, his fastball was live, he threw some really good changeups,” Snitker said. “Just the whole thing was so much better than the other day. He was so much more controlled in his delivery.

“This guy needs to be a big part here, and we just got to keep working and getting him going and getting him stretched out where he can help us.”

The time in Triple-A could help Ynoa figure out himself. This worked for pitchers Kyle Wright and A.J. Minter, who used their time in the minors to improve and have since found another level in the bigs.

Ynoa hasn’t been the same since he punched a dugout bench and broke his hand. In nine games (eight of them starts) before that in 2021, he pitched to a 3.02 ERA. In nine regular-season starts when he returned, he posted a 5.05 ERA. The club eventually removed him from its postseason roster because he had right shoulder inflammation.

In two starts at Triple-A this season, Toussaint has a 2.08 ERA over 8-2/3 frames. Lee has a 1.69 ERA over 5-1/3 innings in relief.