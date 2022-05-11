Braves’ Dansby Swanson distancing himself from slow start

Mets keep rolling

The Mets defeated the hapless Nationals 4-2 on Tuesday, becoming the first National League team to 21 victories (21-10). They entered Wednesday leading the second-place Braves by seven games and the Marlins and Phillies by 7-1/2 games.

New York’s advantage is by far the largest in the majors. In the NL, the second-place Cardinals are three games behind the Brewers (20-11) in the Central. The entire West is within five games of the first-place Dodgers (20-8). Baseball’s second largest divisional lead? Also New York. The Yankees (21-8) lead the Rays by four games.

While the 2021 Braves floundered for much of their season – they didn’t achieve a winning record until August, as most know by now – the 2022 Braves already have spent as many days seven games back in the division race. The 2021 Braves bottomed out in mid-June, when they spent three days at seven or eight games back. These Braves already have spent three game days at seven back.

The Braves dropped to seven games behind the Mets after they were swept in a doubleheader May 3. One week later, they finished Tuesday in the same deficit. It’s too early to be overly concerned, but it’s also true that falling into this deep a hole could cost the Braves in September.

Wright still impressive, Fried stellar

Kyle Wright had his first poor start of 2022 on Tuesday, allowing six runs in 4-2/3 innings, an outing that bumped his ERA from 1.74 to 3.03. Still, that he gutted through the evening and pitched into the fifth is a testament to Wright’s mental growth since last season. And his 41 strikeouts to 11 walks remains eye-popping. Wright is tied for 10th in MLB in strikeouts.

Max Fried takes over the team lead in ERA, and he’s been largely spectacular. Fried has a 2.68 ERA in six starts with 35 strikeouts to two walks. If Fried maintains that level, he should earn his first All-Star nod this summer.