Braves claim Murfee, designate Chirinos for assignment

Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC

Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC

Atlanta Braves
By AJC Sports
18 minutes ago
X

The Braves made a pair of roster moves on Tuesday as they claimed right-hander Penn Murfee off waivers from the Mets and designated right-hander Yonny Chirinos for assignment.

Murfee, 29, is expected to miss the first half of the 2024 season after the reliever underwent surgery to repair the UCL in his right elbow in July. The Mets claimed Murfee off waivers from the Mariners in October.

Murfee appeared in 16 games for the Mariners last season and went 1-2 with a 1.29 ERA over 14 innings. In his career, Murfee has appeared in 80 games with went 5-2 with a 2.70 ERA over 83.1 innings.

Chirino had a 5-5 record with 5.40 ERA in 20 appearances with the Rays and Braves last season. He ended the year on the 60-day injured list with an elbow injury. He made five starts for the Braves and went 1-1 with a 9.27 ERA.

About the Author

Follow AJC Sports on facebookFollow AJC Sports on twitter

From the sports staff of the Atlanta Journal-Constitution

Editors' Picks

Credit: Go Fund Me family photos

Forest Park police charge 16-year-old with murder after 2 cousins killed1h ago

Credit: AP

Cautious consumers, slow housing chill Home Depot’s sales, earnings
1h ago

Credit: Bob Andres

MIKE CHECK BLOG
Falcons paying price for not investing more in quarterback
52m ago

Credit: Miguel Martinez

AJC IN-DEPTH
Hand counts verify Georgia elections amid distrust of machines
2h ago

Credit: Miguel Martinez

AJC IN-DEPTH
Hand counts verify Georgia elections amid distrust of machines
2h ago

Credit: NATRICE MILLER

HOLIDAY HEROES
A plumber. A nurse. A police officer. Meet 7 people working on Thanksgiving Day
5h ago
The Latest

Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC

Braves now need first and third base coaches
Ronald Acuña Jr., Matt Olson, Austin Riley win Silver Slugger awards
The Braves discussing ways to get Vaughn Grissom into the lineup more often
Featured

MONDAY’S WEATHER
‘More sunshine, warmer weather’
Vote again: Here are local races headed to apparent runoff elections in December
Rick Ross talks to Georgia State law students about how to be a boss
© 2023 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top