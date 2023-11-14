Braves claim Murfee, designate Chirinos for assignment

The Braves made a pair of roster moves on Tuesday as they claimed right-hander Penn Murfee off waivers from the Mets and designated right-hander Yonny Chirinos for assignment.

Murfee, 29, is expected to miss the first half of the 2024 season after the reliever underwent surgery to repair the UCL in his right elbow in July. The Mets claimed Murfee off waivers from the Mariners in October.

Murfee appeared in 16 games for the Mariners last season and went 1-2 with a 1.29 ERA over 14 innings. In his career, Murfee has appeared in 80 games with went 5-2 with a 2.70 ERA over 83.1 innings.