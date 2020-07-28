X

Braves catchers near return to games, Snitker says

Braves catcher Travis d'Arnaud during a spring training. (AP Photo/John Bazemore, File)
Credit: John Bazemore

By Tim Tucker, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution

The Braves’ top two catchers, Travis d’Arnaud and Tyler Flowers, appear close to returning to action, according to manager Brian Snitker.

Both worked out Tuesday – d’Arnaud at Truist Park and Flowers at the Gwinnett Stripers’ stadium – and the Braves will assess whether either or both of them can play in Wednesday’s home opener against the Rays.

“I think if everything goes right, we might see at least one of them tomorrow,” Snitker said Tuesday. “It’s just going to (depend on) where they feel they’re at after a workout. They may need a couple more days, I don’t know, but everything is cleared. Just determine how they feel in the morning.”

Both catchers have missed the first five games of the season because of symptoms that raised coronavirus concerns. But both have consistently tested negative for the virus, Snitker has said.

