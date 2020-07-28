Braves catchers near return to games, Snitker says

Both worked out Tuesday – d’Arnaud at Truist Park and Flowers at the Gwinnett Stripers’ stadium – and the Braves will assess whether either or both of them can play in Wednesday’s home opener against the Rays.

“I think if everything goes right, we might see at least one of them tomorrow,” Snitker said Tuesday. “It’s just going to (depend on) where they feel they’re at after a workout. They may need a couple more days, I don’t know, but everything is cleared. Just determine how they feel in the morning.”