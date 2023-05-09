Braves catcher Travis d’Arnaud details road to returning from concussion

The Braves were cautious with d’Arnaud, whom they activated Monday. He wasn’t in Tuesday’s starting lineup, but he’s available whenever manager Brian Snitker wants to use him.

D’Arnaud said his concussion symptoms lasted until April 30, when the Braves were in New York. To that point, he would feel dizzy after running, then a headache would develop.

On May 1, the team’s last day in New York, he finally felt no symptoms after doing activity. He woke up Tuesday with no issues.

“That’s when I knew I was good and ready to get going,” he said.

The team wanted to make sure he could go three days without any symptoms before sending him on a rehab assignment. So he eventually caught five innings for Triple-A Gwinnett on Friday, was the designated hitter Saturday and caught five more innings Sunday.

Oh, and don’t worry about the fact that d’Arnaud caught only five innings Sunday. In that game, Charlotte scored 15 runs over the first five innings, so it wasn’t a typical five innings.

“Just making sure none of the symptoms came back as far as the dizziness or the headaches,” d’Arnaud said of his rehab assignment. “The last game, it was only five innings total, but I caught 160 pitches, so it was virtually like catching more than five innings. And having no symptoms after that, I knew I was good to go.”

Asked about the plan for d’Arnaud now that he’s back, Snitker said: “Don’t really have one. He’s back active and available.”

D’Arnaud can catch a full nine innings. He’ll be ready whenever he’s in the lineup.

“We don’t know,” he said of the plan. “We’re winning right now; we’re playing good baseball. I think that’s the most important thing, especially for our team. Whatever Snit wants to do, we believe in him and I believe in him. Whatever Snit wants, we’re all on board.”

Wednesday starter

Before Tuesday’s game, Snitker didn’t announce a starter for Wednesday’s game.

The Braves plan to see how they get through Tuesday’s game against the Red Sox before revealing their starter for the second and final game versus Boston here.

Dylan Dodd is pitching for Gwinnett on Tuesday, which removes him from consideration. Jared Shuster likely would be the pitcher the Braves would recall.

But depending Tuesday, they also might be able to execute a bullpen day. The Braves were off Monday and are off Thursday.