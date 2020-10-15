Braves’ Johan Camargo grateful for opportunity to play in NLCS

“That was a wreck waiting to happen right there,” manager Brian Snitker said Thursday. “I’m glad he caught it and more glad they didn’t collide.”

Camargo, a 26-year-old switch-hitter, has struggled since having what appeared to be a breakout season as the Braves' starting third baseman in 2018. He hit .272 with 19 home runs, 76 RBIs and an .806 OPS (on-base-plus-slugging percentage) in 134 games that season. But he slipped to a .233 batting average and .663 OPS as a utility player in 2019 and to a .200 average and .611 OPS in 35 games in the shortened 2020 season.

He got most of his playing time this season at second base while Ozzie Albies was on the injured list. He was sent to the alternate site when Albies was activated.

“I’ve never been one to really hang my head when these things happen,” Camargo said of that demotion. “Fortunately, right now I can be a part of this, and I can try to contribute in any way I can.”

Camargo is one of nine players on the Braves' current NLCS roster – almost one-third of the 28-man roster -- who were assigned to the alternate training site for portions of the season. Three of them were in the starting lineup Thursday: Camargo, center fielder Cristian Pache and starting pitcher Bryse Wilson.

Other alternate-site alumni on the Braves' NLCS roster include starting pitchers Ian Anderson and Kyle Wright, relievers Jacob Webb and Huascar Ynoa, utilityman Charlie Culberson and infielder Pablo Sandoval. Markakis also worked out at the Gwinnett stadium as he prepared to return to the team after opting out at the start of the season because of coronavirus concerns.

The alternate camp was necessary because the pandemic canceled the minor-league season.

“That was a tough situation for those guys, for the players, the coaches that ran it, but I think they did as good as they possibly could with the simulated games and keeping guys in shape,” Snitker said.

Depth in the organization, beyond the players on the big-league active roster at any particular point, is a priority of Braves general manager/president of baseball operations Alex Anthopoulos. He saw how such depth helped the Dodgers during the two years he worked in their front office before joining the Braves.

“That is something I learned to value and appreciate,” Anthopoulos said. “The Dodgers are extremely deep.”

The Braves dipped into their own depth when Duvall was injured.

“I just honestly feel grateful for the opportunity to be here,” Camargo said. “I’m grateful that they saw this potential in me and wanted me around.”