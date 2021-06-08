Braves begin six-game trip in National League East

If the next week goes well, the Braves can truly be considered as moving in the right direction.
The Braves (28-29) begin a three-game series Tuesday in Philadelphia. The Braves and Phillies have been jockeying for second place in the National League East over the past few weeks. The Braves will then travel to Miami this weekend, where they’ll face a Marlins team they haven’t seen much in 2021. The Marlins took three of four at Truist Park in April.
Maybe the Braves will build off the momentum they created this weekend by taking two of three from the champion Dodgers. They’re on the cusp of .500 again, and a successful road trip would give them a winning record entering their next homestand.
Season so far
One step at a time, beginning Tuesday at Citizens Bank Park.
“It remains to be seen (if the team has righted the ship),” manager Brian Snitker said Sunday. “Hopefully, it’s something you look back on in two or three weeks and maybe point to this. I hope. Other than the one inning (an eight-run fifth Friday night), we played a really good series this weekend against the world champions. We did a lot of really good things. The bullpen was unbelievable. We got some big hits. It should show those guys that we’re as good as anybody out there when we play the way we’re capable of playing.”
Braves Lineup: The AJC presents a daily look at one thing to know about the Atlanta Braves today.