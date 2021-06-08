Braves begin six-game trip in National League East

The Braves (28-29) begin a three-game series Tuesday in Philadelphia. The Braves and Phillies have been jockeying for second place in the National League East over the past few weeks. The Braves will then travel to Miami this weekend, where they’ll face a Marlins team they haven’t seen much in 2021. The Marlins took three of four at Truist Park in April.

Maybe the Braves will build off the momentum they created this weekend by taking two of three from the champion Dodgers. They’re on the cusp of .500 again, and a successful road trip would give them a winning record entering their next homestand.