Braves beat Angels, pull within a half-game of the Mets

“The first time I saw Austin, you saw the power right away,” Braves starter Kyle Wright said. “It’s just easy. He hits balls that you don’t see every day.”

Riley is on a career-best 15-game hitting streak dating to July 5, the longest active streak in baseball. He is slashing .435/.463/.903 during this run, with a 1.366 OPS, eight homers and 15 RBIs. Since his streak began, Riley leads the majors in hits, homers and extra-base hits.

Riley on Saturday pulverized his 28th home run of the season, a 415-foot, two-run shot off Austin Warren, who hung a slider. The fourth-inning blast gave the Braves a six-run lead. Riley notched his ninth three-hit game in 94 games this season.

“I feel like I’m sticking to my plan and I’m not coming off of it,” Riley said. “And I’m not missing pitches right now, and that’s huge. Just trying to stay within myself really, not trying to do too much. I feel like when you’re not going well, you’re trying to do as much as you can and put that unwanted pressure on yourself.”

2. Remember when the Braves trailed the Mets by 10 1/2 games on June 2?

That deficit is a half-game after Saturday’s win and a Mets loss.

“I think that’s huge,” Riley said. “A lot of games left with those guys, obviously. I think it’s just one of those things where every game matters and you can build on that confidence, and see where we’re at at the end of this thing. I like the baseball that we’re playing right now.”

The Braves are 35-11 since the start of June.

“I feel like we stunk there for a little bit to start the season,” Wright said. “We knew that wasn’t going to last – we were too talented. I think now you’re seeing us play good, consistent baseball. I feel like guys are doing their jobs. We have the talent to hang with anybody for sure.”

Combined Shape Caption Braves' starting pitcher Kyle Wright (30) throws in the first inning at Truist Park on Saturday, July 23, 2022. (Hyosub Shin / Hyosub.Shin@ajc.com) Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC Combined Shape Caption Braves' starting pitcher Kyle Wright (30) throws in the first inning at Truist Park on Saturday, July 23, 2022. (Hyosub Shin / Hyosub.Shin@ajc.com) Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC

3. The next stop on Wright’s turnaround tour: Proving he can do this over a full season.

“The main thing is just kind of staying within myself and doing what I do well,” Wright said. “And that’s using my sinker, using my curveball and adjust off that. I feel like everything’s going to kind of stem from the strengths and go from there.”

Saturday was a good start, as Wright allowed two runs over six innings. He gave up seven hits, but struck out eight batters while walking none.

Wright has 12 wins, the most in the NL, and a 2.95 ERA.

“It’s definitely encouraging,” he said. “I felt a little rusty at first but once I got going, I feel like I was kind of right back to where I left off. It was nice to use the break, get some time off and take it into the second half now so far.”

4. Two batters into the bottom of the first inning, the Braves scored a run. They needed only three innings to break open the game. The rout started in the fourth.

This unbelievable offense keeps shelling opposing pitching staffs.

The Braves got to Angels starter Patrick Sandoval early as Dansby Swanson’s single scored Ronald Acuña, who led off the bottom of the first with a double. The Braves scored another in that inning on Travis d’Arnaud’s grounder. In the third inning, Marcell Ozuna hit an RBI single and Michael Harris’ single scored two runs.

5. When the third inning began, Guillermo Heredia ran out to left field – not Adam Duvall, who started the game there.

Duvall departed with left wrist soreness, the Braves soon announced. After the game, Snitker said the Braves were evaluating Duvall and would know more about the severity by Sunday morning.

Snitker said Duvall jammed his wrist on the wall after running into foul ground to try and catch a foul ball.

Braves 7, Angels 2

Stat to know

2,000,000 - On Saturday, the Braves hit 2 million in attendance at Truist Park this season. The club has sold out 26 games.

Quotable

“Absolutely. He’s playing on a good team and he’s what an MVP is.” - Snitker when asked if he would expect Riley to be in the MVP conversation if he continues playing like this

Up next

The Braves and Angels close the series with Sunday’s game at 1:35 p.m. Atlanta righty Ian Anderson will face Angels lefty Reid Detmers.