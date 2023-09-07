BreakingNews
Fulton County commissioners urge no defunding of DA Fani Willis

Braves’ Austin Riley sick, won’t play for first time this season

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Atlanta Braves
By
16 minutes ago
X

Braves third baseman Austin Riley was sick and out of the lineup for the series finale against the Cardinals. Riley had played in all 138 games before Thursday.

“He’s sick, has that 24-hour bug, so he’s not even here (at Truist Park),” Braves manager Brian Snitker said. “So hopefully he gets through it. We’ll have to wait and see how he feels (Friday).”

ExploreMore AJC coverage of the Braves

Trainer George Poulis informed Snitker on Thursday morning that Riley had been throwing up during the night. Since 2021, Riley has missed only six games. He’s hitting .274 with a .843 OPS this season.

The Braves started Nicky Lopez in Riley’s place. Lopez, who filled in for Orlando Arcia at shortstop Tuesday, has been an invaluable defensive piece since the Braves acquired him from Kansas City. He can play around the infield and spend time in the outfield if needed.

“I’m glad we got him,” Snitker said.

The Braves were trying to avoid being swept at home by the Cardinals.

Notes:

- The Braves haven’t announced starting pitchers for Saturday’s and Sunday’s games against the Pirates. Charlie Morton would’ve been aligned to start Saturday, but the team is considering getting him extra rest. It has a doubleheader in Philadelphia on Sept. 11, with Spencer Strider scheduled to start one of those games.

“We’re still discussing that,” Snitker said. “I don’t know who it’s going to be. … It’s not like we just spring it on (our starting pitchers) either. We ask them about it and see, and they’re all usually, especially now, into getting the extra time.”

Jared Shuster, Dylan Dodd and Allan Winans would be candidates to start against Pittsburgh. Darius Vines could be available as a reliever. It seems unlikely the team would pitch a bullpen game with a doubleheader looming. The Braves’ next off-day is Sept. 14.

- The Braves were set to face Cardinals veteran Adam Wainwright on Thursday. Wainwright, 42, is a Brunswick native and once a Braves farmhand, when he was traded to the Cardinals in the J.D. Drew trade of 2003. He was managed by Snitker at Double-A Greenville before the trade. Wainwright is expected to have a large contingent of people at Truist Park on Thursday.

With Wainwright retiring at season’s end, and since the Cardinals won’t make the postseason, this will be the final time he pitches in his home state. He’s faced the Braves 21 times (16 starts), going 10-4 with a 3.42 ERA. He faced the Braves once in the postseason, pitching 7-2/3 scoreless innings in Game 3 of the 2019 National League Division Series. The Braves won 3-1, but ultimately lost the series in five games.

“I’m so proud of him and his career, and love the guy,” Snitker said Wednesday. “I said, ‘You’re gonna have a statue at Busch Stadium.’ He’s had just an unbelievable career. He’s a wonderful person – giving, professional, what he’s done for the city of St. Louis and his community. He’s just a great, great person. I’m just very proud of him and the career that he’s had because I think the world of the guy.”

About the Author

Follow Gabriel Burns on facebookFollow Gabriel Burns on twitter

Gabriel Burns is a general assignment reporter and features writer for the Atlanta Journal-Constitution. After four years on the Braves beat, he's expanded his horizons and covers all sports. You'll find him writing about MLB, NFL, NBA, college football and other Atlanta-centric happenings.

Editors' Picks

Credit: AP

Ex-Georgia GOP chair seeks to punish Fulton prosecutor over legal brochure2h ago

Credit: NYT

BREAKING
Trump may ask to move his case to federal court
3h ago

Credit: Henri Hollis

DeKalb leaders target ‘irresponsible gun ownership’ after child’s death
18m ago

Credit: Michael Blackshire

Former Atlanta superintendent Herring hired by local organization
30m ago

Credit: Michael Blackshire

Former Atlanta superintendent Herring hired by local organization
30m ago

Credit: Hyosub Shin

Survey: University System of Georgia faculty report dissatisfaction
1h ago
The Latest

Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC

Braves Nation: Matt Olson closing fast on single-season home run record
10h ago
Spencer Strider’s NL Cy Young hopes take a hit in Braves’ loss to Cardinals
18h ago
Braves’ Michael Soroka won’t pitch again this season
19h ago
Featured

YOUR HEALTH
With COVID-19 rising in Georgia, updates on booster vaccines and symptoms
Meet the 34-year-old judge who will oversee Trump prosecution in Georgia
Uga: The story of Georgia’s live bulldog mascot began in 1956
countdown background
0
D
0
H
0
M
0
S
Home Opener
closing-icon
© 2023 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top