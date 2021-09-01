ajc logo
Braves add Orlando Arcia, Jacob Webb to expanded roster

Braves shortstop Orlando Arcia (9) hits a RBI single in the seventh inning Friday, July 16, 2021, at Truist Park in Atlanta. (Hyosub Shin / Hyosub.Shin@ajc.com)
Braves shortstop Orlando Arcia (9) hits a RBI single in the seventh inning Friday, July 16, 2021, at Truist Park in Atlanta. (Hyosub Shin / Hyosub.Shin@ajc.com)

Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC

Atlanta Braves
The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
54 minutes ago

LOS ANGELES — The Braves recalled infielder Orlando Arcia and reliever Jacob Webb from Triple-A Gwinnett on Wednesday, the day that MLB rosters expand from 26 to 28 players.

Arcia, 27, adds infield reinforcements with second baseman Ozzie Albies sidelined at least a couple days after fouling a ball off his knee Tuesday. Arcia hit .204/.264/.347 with two homers and nine RBIs in his 17-game stint with the Braves earlier this season. The former Brewer has had a tremendous season in Gwinnett, hitting .284 with 16 doubles, 17 homers and 37 RBIs.

Webb has a 4.29 ERA with a 59:24 strikeout-to-walk ratio over 20 appearances. The right-hander has pitched in only four major-league games since June. He had two appearances in August, tossing two scoreless innings.

The Braves entered Wednesday leading the Phillies by 2-1/2 games in the National League East. Left-hander Max Fried was set the start Wednesday against the Dodgers’ Max Scherzer. The Braves were trying to avoid getting swept in Los Angeles.

