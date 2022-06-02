Braves add Alex Rodriguez’s nephew, send him to Gwinnett

The Braves on Wednesday announced they claimed infielder Joe Dunand off waivers from the Marlins. The Braves optioned the 26-year-old to Triple-A Gwinnett.
Dunand is former MLB star Alex Rodriguez’s nephew. With the Marlins, Dunand, who made his debut last month, homered in his first career at-bat.
The Marlins drafted Dunand in the second round in 2017. Over 84 games in Triple A before the Braves claimed him, he had hit .211 with a .682 OPS.
The Braves also placed catcher Manny Piña, who is out for the season after wrist surgery, on the 60-day injured list. This frees a 40-man roster spot.
