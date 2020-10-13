Braves 5, Dodgers 1: What you need to know about Game 1

Austin Riley’s ninth-inning home run to left center field was the difference as the Braves blew open the game in the ninth inning and defeated the Dodgers, 5-1, in Game 1 of the National League Championship Series Monday night. Riley’s homer broke a 1-1 tie. Marcell Ozuna added an RBI single to score Ronald Acuna, who followed Riley’s homer with a double, and Ozzie Albies added a two-run home run.
Here’s what you need to know about the opening victory.
The key
The Braves went 4-for-7 with two home runs in the ninth inning to turn a nail-biter into a comfortable win.
At the plate
The Braves had one hit through five innings, Freddie Freeman’s first-inning home run. They had several opportunities late before finally breaking through in the ninth. They finished with eight hits, including three home runs. The Dodgers finished with just four hits.
On the mound
Starter Max Fried worked six innings and allowed just four hits, including Enrique Hernandez’s fifth-inning home run. He struck out nine. The Braves bullpen followed with Chris Martin, Will Smith and Mark Melancon worked the final three innings without allowing a hit.
Missed opportunity I
In a 1-1 game, the Braves started the sixth inning with back-to-back hits, singles by Travis d’Araud and Albies, to chase Walker Buehler. Brusdar Graterol entered and needed just six pitches to get three outs. Dansby Swanson popped out to second on the first pitch, Cristian Pache struck out on three pitches and Nick Markakis grounded out to Graterol on the second pitch.
Missed opportunity II
Still in a 1-1 game, the Braves loaded the bases in the eighth inning. Ozuna led off with a double. D’Arnaud grounded out and Albies struck out. However, Swanson was intentionally walked and pinch-hitter Pablo Sandoval was hit by a pitch. The threat ended when Charlie Culberson, pinch-hitting for Nick Markakis, struck out.
Key stat
The Braves left 10 men on base and were 0-for-10 with runners in scoring position before the ninth inning. They finished 1-for-12 with runners in scoring position and still won going away.
Strikeouts
The Braves struck out 12 times in the game to raise their postseason total to 75. Buehler struck out seven.
Strange defensive alignment
Late in the game, the Braves had Sandoval at third base and Culberson in right field after pinch-hitting moves.
Injured
Adam Duvall left the game in the second inning after being injured during a swing. Duval fouled off a ball and immediately grimaced and grabbed his left side. He was pulled after a quick visit from the trainer and the injury ruled an oblique strain. Cristian Pache entered with a 1-2 count. Pache walked. The Braves re-aligned the outfield as Ronald Acuna moved from center to right, Nick Markakis moved from right to left, in place of Duvall, and Pache played center.
If the Braves replace Duvall on the NLCS roster, he can not return should they advance to the World Series.
Attendance
The announced attendance at Globe Life Field in Arlington, Texas was 10,700. It was the first game the Braves played in front of fans this season as Major League Baseball is allowing limited fans for the Championship and World Series.