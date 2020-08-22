Austin Riley confident in improving approach despite early results

While it’s a smaller sample, Riley has lowered his strikeout rate by roughly five percent this season, according to Statcast data. His walk rate is up from 5.4 percent to 7.8. He’s whiffing on fewer breaking pitches and has already homered on three in 24 chances. He hit five homers in 82 opportunities against breaking balls last season. His chase percentage is 31.3, down from 37.7 last season.

His discipline was displayed Friday night, when Riley drew a nine-pitch walk off Phillies ace Aaron Nola in the second inning of the Braves’ 11-2 win. He fouled off three pitches, including two curveballs, and laid off a curve for ball four.

“If I can get a walk, especially in a nine-pitch at-bat where I’m seeing all those pitches, that’s huge,” Riley said. “The approach, really all year, seems like it’s been a lot better compared to last year. Obviously the hits aren’t there. Mentally, it’s been a grind. It’s been tough. But I’m sticking through it. In a shorter season, it’s definitely not the results I’m wanting right now, but I feel like the mental side of my approach is getting better.”

Riley credited shortstop Dansby Swanson and outfielder Marcell Ozuna for helping with his approach throughout the season. He specifically cited how Ozuna’s prepares for games and studies pitchers. Riley is the latest of many teammates to single out Ozuna’s baseball knowledge.

The season is nearly halfway over, but it’s easy to forget how small the current 26-game sample size is during a normal year. Under usual circumstances, this would be considered a “sluggish start with reason for optimism” rather than an unproductive first half.

There’s still plenty of time for the 23-year-old to find the statistical success. He’s only had 70 at-bats entering Saturday. His manager hopes the turnaround has already started, with Riley posting a hit in his past three games.

“I’ve seen a difference in him the last few days,” manager Brian Snitker said. “A more confident approach in what he’s doing. He and Johan both, the at-bats have been a lot better recently. I know Austin has made some really good decisions and has nothing to show for it, too. He’s popped some balls. He’s staying in the middle of the diamond, that’s the biggest thing. A lot of those balls he’s hitting are balls where he’s going gap to gap right there. With a guy like that, that’s a really good sign. He has the strength and power to hit it out anywhere in the ballpark.”