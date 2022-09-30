Morton signs one-year deal, will return in 2023

The 38-year-old Morton has a 4.29 ERA over 30 starts this season. Despite an up-and-down year, he reached the 200-strikeout mark for the second straight year.

He has struggled in stretches this year, which left you wondering whether Atlanta would pick up his option and bring him back at $20 million. The Braves made their decision.

It appears the 2023 rotation will include Max Fried, Spencer Strider, Kyle Wright and Morton. At this time, it seems like the fifth-starter spot will be up for grabs next spring.

Morton has experience and is known as a big-game pitcher. He also fits in well in Atlanta’s clubhouse, which is important to president of baseball operations Alex Anthopoulos.

Since the start of last season, Morton has a 3.80 ERA. His 416 strikeouts in that span are the third most in the National League.

The Braves drafted Morton in the third round in 2002, and he debuted in 2008. His illustrious career, which has taken him many places, has included two World Series rings and two All-Star nods. In 2019, he finished third in voting for the Cy Young Award.

Morton reinvented himself around five years ago. Since 2017, he is 70-30 with a 3.52 ERA over 160 starts. His 1,062 strikeouts over that stretch rank sixth in baseball.

As of Friday, Morton’s 200 strikeouts this season ranked fifth in the National League. He is one of only three Braves pitchers to tally at least 200 strikeouts in multiple seasons, joining John Smoltz (five seasons) and Phil Niekro (three seasons).