As part of September roster expansion, Braves bring back Dylan Lee

LOS ANGELES — September’s roster expansion brings what could be a nice boost for the Braves.

The club on Friday returned left-handed reliever Dylan Lee from his rehab assignment and activated him. Lee entered the season as one of the Braves’ more reliable relievers, but the team has had to push on without him since May because he dealt with left shoulder inflammation.

The Braves also recalled outfielder Forrest Wall, who provides terrific speed off the bench.

It’s Sept. 1, which means teams can carry 28 players instead of 26. Clubs can’t have more than 14 pitchers on their roster, or else the Braves – and everyone else – simply would add two pitchers.

To make room on the 40-man roster for Lee, the Braves transferred outfielder Sam Hilliard to the 60-day injured list, as he continues to deal with his heel contusion.

In 7-1/3 innings over seven rehab appearances for Triple-A Gwinnett, Lee allowed five runs. All five came within a stretch of three outings: He gave up three runs, then threw up a zero, then permitted two runs.

Pitchers can be on a rehab assignment for a maximum of only 30 days. The Braves almost took Lee the full 30 days because they wanted to build him up to be able to go multiple innings, pitch back-to-back days and even throw three consecutive days if needed.

And they wanted to ensure he’d be fully healthy when they brought him back, which is why they recently gave him a week-plus without a rehab game to recover from a hefty workload in the first couple of weeks of his rehab assignment. At the end of that week, he threw live batting practice. He then pitched for Gwinnett on Tuesday.

His next appearance will come for the Braves. This should be a nice lift, as adding Lee means they can use Brad Hand or A.J. Minter – the other lefties in the bullpen – to match up with opposing hitters if necessary. It gives manager Brian Snitker more flexibility in how he manages the group.

Plus, the Braves planned it well. By adding Lee on Friday, they didn’t have to make what would’ve been a difficult roster move. But then again, they might soon need to add Nick Anderson and Kyle Wright, if all goes well with them.

Lee posted a 3.10 ERA over 20-1/3 innings before hitting the injured list.

Wall recently was up with the Braves. He’s 1-for-4 and has two stolen bases at the major-league level. At Gwinnett, he had 52 stolen bases.