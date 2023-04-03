Anderson roughed up, Grissom homers in Gwinnett’s one-run loss

Anderson allowed four hits - three of the hits left the ballpark - walked two and struck out one before being pulled from the game with two outs in the inning. Anderson allowed six runs (four of them earned) before Gwinnett’s first at-bat, but the Stripers would eventually force extra innings by rallying behind Vaughn Grissom, who was 3-for-5 with a double, triple, homer and 2 RBIs.

Eli White homered twice and Justin Dean also went deep for Gwinnett. The Stripers used four pitchers after Anderson and when the game went into extra innings, the team turned to recently-signed utility man Charlie Culberson, who allowed two hits and three runs in his only inning of work.