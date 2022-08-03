AJC Braves Report podcast: How did the Braves do at the trade deadline?

In this edition of The Atlanta Journal-Constitution’s Braves Report podcast, beat reporter Justin Toscano dig into the moves the Braves made, including how president of baseball operations Alex Anthopoulos was able to land Angels closer Raisel Iglesias with just a couple of minutes to spare.

Our team will also look at how the Braves’ deadline decisions stack up with the other contenders in the National League. Plus, we dive into how Austin Riley’s extension came together and why it’s much more than the Braves offered earlier this year.