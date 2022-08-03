BreakingNews
AJC Braves Report podcast: How did the Braves do at the trade deadline?

Atlanta Braves
By AJC Sports, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
58 minutes ago

Once again, the Braves have added four players before the trade deadline. But will it be enough?

In this edition of The Atlanta Journal-Constitution’s Braves Report podcast, beat reporter Justin Toscano dig into the moves the Braves made, including how president of baseball operations Alex Anthopoulos was able to land Angels closer Raisel Iglesias with just a couple of minutes to spare.

Our team will also look at how the Braves’ deadline decisions stack up with the other contenders in the National League. Plus, we dive into how Austin Riley’s extension came together and why it’s much more than the Braves offered earlier this year.

Follow the Braves Report podcast on Apple Podcasts, Spotify,Stitcher, Google Podcasts, or wherever you get your podcasts so you never miss an episode. You can also tell your smart speaker to “play the Braves Report podcast.”

For more podcasts from The Atlanta Journal-Constitution, please visit our podcast page.

About the Author

From the sports staff of the Atlanta Journal-Constitution

