AJC Braves Report podcast: How Atlanta stacks up in NL East

Atlanta Braves
By AJC Sports, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
40 minutes ago

The Braves have won five straight NL East titles, but do they have enough firepower to hold off the Mets and Phillies again?

In this edition of The Atlanta Journal-Constitution’s Braves Report podcast, AJC Braves beat reporter Justin Toscano, features reporter Gabriel Burns and co-host Jay Black take a look at how Atlanta stacks up against the rest of the division.

Justin and Gabriel will explain why they think the Phillies might have a better chance than the Mets to knock Atlanta off its perch.

Plus, our crew will give their predictions for the postseason and the award winners.

