ajc logo
X

AJC Braves Report podcast: Can Braves overcome stunner in Seattle to get back into first?

Atlanta Braves
By AJC Sports, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
26 minutes ago

The Braves took first place in the National League East this weekend. But it lasted only a day.

In this edition of The Atlanta Journal-Constitution’s Braves Report podcast, AJC beat reporter Justin Toscano and Jay Black will dig into what happened in that shocking ninth inning against the Mariners. You’ll hear from manager Brian Snitker and closer Kenley Jansen.

Plus, our crew will size up the battle between the Braves and the Mets over the final three weeks of the season.

We will also break down the rule changes for 2023 and how some of the Braves feel about them. And hear some of the answers to your questions in our “Ask Justin” segment.

ExploreKenley Jansen blows save to lose wild game versus Mariners

Follow the Braves Report podcast on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Stitcher, Google Podcasts or wherever you get your podcasts so you never miss an episode. You can also tell your smart speaker to “play the Braves Report podcast.”

For more podcasts from The Atlanta Journal-Constitution, please visit our podcast page.

About the Author

Follow AJC Sports on facebookFollow AJC Sports on twitter

From the sports staff of the Atlanta Journal-Constitution

Editors' Picks
Atlanta Braves' Michael Harris, right, is congratulated by Matt Olson after hitting a three-run home run off Seattle Mariners relief pitcher Diego Castillo during the ninth inning of a baseball game, Sunday, Sept. 11, 2022, in Seattle. (AP Photo/Stephen Brashear)

Credit: Stephen Brashear

Kenley Jansen blows save to lose wild game versus Mariners 6h ago
FILE - Atlanta Braves relief pitcher Anthony Varvaro delivers in the sixth inning of a baseball game against the Los Angeles Angels on June 15, 2014, in Atlanta. Varvaro, a former MLB pitcher who retired in 2016 to become a police officer in the New York City area, was killed in a car accident Sunday, Sept. 11, 2022, on his way to work at the Sept. 11 memorial ceremony in Manhattan, according to police officials and his former teams. (AP Photo/Todd Kirkland, File)

Credit: Todd Kirkland

Former Braves pitcher dies in auto accident on way to NYC 9/11 event
8h ago
Falcons outside linebacker Lorenzo Carter and defensive lineman Grady Jarrett sack Saints quarterback Jameis Winston for a loss on third down during the second quarter Sunday in Atlanta. (Curtis Compton / Curtis Compton@ajc.com)

Credit: Curtis Compton / Curtis.Compton@

What the Falcons had to say after the loss to the Saints
7h ago
Falcons quarterback Marcus Mariota slides under Saints linebacker Demario Davis during the fourth quarter Sunday at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta. (Miguel Martinez / miguel.martinezjimenez@ajc.com)

Credit: Miguel Martinez

Marcus Mariota’s red zone fumble, bobbled snap prove costly for Falcons
7h ago
Falcons quarterback Marcus Mariota slides under Saints linebacker Demario Davis during the fourth quarter Sunday at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta. (Miguel Martinez / miguel.martinezjimenez@ajc.com)

Credit: Miguel Martinez

Marcus Mariota’s red zone fumble, bobbled snap prove costly for Falcons
7h ago
Colts quarterback Matt Ryan runs for yardage as he is pursued by Texans defensive tackle Maliek Collins during the second half Sunday in Houston. (AP Photo/Eric Christian Smith)

Credit: Eric Christian Smith

Matt Ryan leads 17-point comeback as Colts tie in his debut
10h ago
The Latest
Seattle Mariners' Eugenio Suarez, center, celebrates with Luis Castillo, left, Taylor Trammell (20), Julio Rodriguez, second from right, and third base coach Manny Acta, right, after hitting a walkoff solo home run after a baseball game against the Atlanta Braves, Sunday, Sept. 11, 2022, in Seattle. (AP Photo/Stephen Brashear)

Credit: Stephen Brashear

Daily update: Chase for the NL East, playoff race
6h ago
Kenley Jansen blows save to lose wild game versus Mariners
6h ago
Former Braves pitcher dies in auto accident on way to NYC 9/11 event
8h ago
Featured
People gather at flowers and messages to tribute Queen Elizabeth II, in front of Windsor Castle in Windsor, England, Sunday, Sept. 11, 2022. Queen Elizabeth II, Britain's longest-reigning monarch and a rock of stability across much of a turbulent century, died Thursday Sept. 8, 2022, after 70 years on the throne. She was 96. (AP Photo/Markus Schreiber)

Credit: Markus Schreiber

Live updates: Biden accepts invitation for queen's funeral
14h ago
AJC remembers 9/11: Special presentation in Sunday ePaper edition
20h ago
Where to watch, listen, stream Saints at Falcons
© 2022 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top