AJC Braves Report podcast: Can Braves overcome stunner in Seattle to get back into first?

The Braves took first place in the National League East this weekend. But it lasted only a day.
In this edition of The Atlanta Journal-Constitution’s Braves Report podcast, AJC beat reporter Justin Toscano and Jay Black will dig into what happened in that shocking ninth inning against the Mariners. You’ll hear from manager Brian Snitker and closer Kenley Jansen.
Plus, our crew will size up the battle between the Braves and the Mets over the final three weeks of the season.
We will also break down the rule changes for 2023 and how some of the Braves feel about them. And hear some of the answers to your questions in our “Ask Justin” segment.
