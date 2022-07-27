After mistake-filled inning, series finale slips away from Braves

This was ugly.

Morton issued a leadoff walk to begin the bottom of the fifth. Morton, who has picked off three runners this season, then fired an errant throw over first base, which allowed the runner to go from first to third. That runner scored on a base hit.

Moments later, veteran second baseman Robinson Canó botched a routine grounder that could’ve started a double play. That set up a run-scoring single. And after that and a sacrifice fly, the Phillies led by three runs.

Morton issued another walk, and eventually, the Phillies stole three bases in the inning. Two came on a double steal that put runners on second and third for J.T. Realmuto, who drove home both with a single.

Just like that, Philadelphia led 5-0.

Phillies 7, Braves 2 (box score)

But it got worse.

In the bottom of the sixth inning, after Matt Olson cranked a two-run shot in the top half, the Braves allowed two more runs. Both were charged to Tyler Matzek, but his defense could’ve helped him. Nick Castellanos lifted a blooper into shallow right field that landed between Canó and Eddie Rosario and ended as a double instead of the first out.

Soon after, Alec Bohm doubled home a run. That and a sacrifice fly pushed the Phillies’ lead back to five.

Facing a lineup without Ronald Acuña, Phillies starter Kyle Gibson held the Braves to two runs – both on Olson’s 20th homer of the season – over six innings. The Braves didn’t record a single at-bat with runners in scoring position and without Olson’s homer wouldn’t have had a base runner round second. The struggling Rosario had two more hits, a good sign on a rough day.

Morton allowed five runs – four earned – on six hits over five innings. He struck out five and walked two, but fell apart in the fifth.

The Braves still are in a good position in the final days of July. With the Tuesday trade deadline looming, they could even receive a boost from president of baseball operations Alex Anthopoulos.

But for all of their success, they have been strangely incapable of winning series finales.