5 things Braves: Where did those 200 innings go?

In the last 10 years only five Braves starters have surpassed 200 innings. They are:

2015: Shelby Miller 205-1/3 IP (6-17, 3.02 ERA) in 33 starts / Julio Teheran 200-2/3 (11-8, 4.04) in 33 starts

From 1993 to 2003, Greg Maddux threw fewer than 200 innings once — 199-1/3 in 2002. Hall of Famers Tom Glavine and John Smoltz routinely worked in 200-240 innings a season as starters.

But no Brave stood atop the mound longer than Phil Niekro.

Through his entire 21 years with the Braves, Niekro pitched fewer than 200 innings in a season just four times.

The Hall of Fame knuckleballer led the league three-consecutive seasons — from 1977 to ’79 — with more than 330 innings pitched (the last major leaguer to do so).