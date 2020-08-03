X

5 things Braves: Scoring first an early-season trend

Credit: Atlanta Braves

Braves outfielder Adam Duvall addresses the importance of the bullpen in the early games this season.

Atlanta Braves | 1 hour ago
By AJC Sports, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution

Seven of the Braves’ first 11 games are against the New York Mets. The teams only play four more times, with the Braves going for a sweep at home Monday.

At 5-1, the Braves have secured at least a season series split against their division rivals.

Here are five things to know about the Braves-Mets so far:

» The Braves have outscored the Mets 41-15 over the past six games.

» Since 2018, the Braves are 29-15 against the East foes, and are 9-2 in their past 11 games in Atlanta.

Braves catcher Travis d’Arnaud (from left) pitcher Chris Martin and Johan Camargo celebrate closing out the New York Mets for a 11-10 victory Friday, July 31, 2020, at Truist Park in Atlanta.
» The Mets on Sunday notched 10 hits but went scoreless — a franchise first since May 3, 1987. New York, who stranded 13 base runners in one game, is hitting .202 (19-for-94) with runners in scoring position.

» The Braves — masters of come-from-behind wins — have scored first in nine of 10 games so far this season. They are 7-2 when scoring first this year.

» The Braves’ bullpen earned its majors-most sixth win of the season Sunday, with Tyler Matzek — who has yet to allow a run in four appearances — earning his first win in the majors since April 27, 2017.

