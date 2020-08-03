5 things Braves: Scoring first an early-season trend

Braves catcher Travis d’Arnaud (from left) pitcher Chris Martin and Johan Camargo celebrate closing out the New York Mets for a 11-10 victory Friday, July 31, 2020, at Truist Park in Atlanta. Credit: Curtis Compton Credit: Curtis Compton

» The Mets on Sunday notched 10 hits but went scoreless — a franchise first since May 3, 1987. New York, who stranded 13 base runners in one game, is hitting .202 (19-for-94) with runners in scoring position.

» The Braves — masters of come-from-behind wins — have scored first in nine of 10 games so far this season. They are 7-2 when scoring first this year.

» The Braves’ bullpen earned its majors-most sixth win of the season Sunday, with Tyler Matzek — who has yet to allow a run in four appearances — earning his first win in the majors since April 27, 2017.