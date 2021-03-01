5 things Braves: Pitchers who hit

“Max Fried,” Snitker said last week when asked. “If Max wasn’t a pitcher he could probably be an outfielder.”

With 65 plate appearances in the majors, Fried has compiled 11 hits (four for extra bases) and 4 RBIs for a .169 average. His 16 strikeouts in 2019 were the fewest among all Braves pitchers.

Atlanta Braves' Max Fried runs home to score on a double hit by Ender Inciarte during the tenth inning against the Miami Marlins, Sunday, May 5, 2019, in Miami. The Braves won 3-1 in ten innings. (Lynne Sladky/AP) Credit: AP Credit: AP

Braves have historically fielded some hitmakers on the mound. Snitker rattled off a few: Tim Hudson, Tom Glavine, John Smoltz.

“All them guys handled the bat and they helped themselves when they were pitching,” he said.

TOM GLAVINE

A 300-game winner, the Hall of Famer hit above .200 in nine of 22 seasons. Not one to hit for power, Glavine was a master of laying down the bunt. He led the league in sacrifices in 2001, posting 216 in his career.

⋅ Career batting stats: .186 average, 1 HR, 90 RBIs

GREG MADDUX

The four-time Cy Young winner was no Silver Slugger, but he did hit above .200 four times in his 23-year career. In 11 years with the Braves, Maddux slapped 134 hits with 35 RBIs and 2 homers — both of came in 1999, the second off power pitcher Kevin Brown (watch).

⋅ Career batting stats: .171 avg., 5 HRs, 84 RBIs

JOHN SMOLTZ

The eight-time All-Star racked up 213 wins along with 154 saves during a Hall of Fame career. Smoltz struck out 3,084 hitters over 21 seasons. He struck out a fair bit himself, 365 in 948 at-bats, but he also managed to hit near or above .200 for four straight seasons before requiring reconstructive surgery on his right elbow in 2000.

⋅ Career batting stats: .159 avg. 5 HRs and 61 RBIs

Braves pitcher John Smoltz shares a light moment with the umpire before batting against the New York Mets Sunday, April 10, 2005, at Turner Field. (Charlotte B. Teagle/AJC) Credit: AJC Credit: AJC

MIKE HAMPTON

Hampton didn’t play long in Atlanta. He hit .300 or better in four seasons — despite some shortened seasons due to injury. He hit five home runs across four seasons in Atlanta, to go along with a .202 average (.320 in 2005) and 20 hits and 20 RBIs in 173 at-bats.

⋅ Career batting stats: .246 avg., 16 HRs, 79 RBIs

OTHERS TO CONSIDER

⋅ Knuckleballer Phil Niekro led the league with 18 sacrifice hits for the Braves in 1968. He batted .169 with 260 hits, 7 homers and 109 RBIs across 21 seasons with the Braves.

⋅ Tim Hudson hit .173, with 86 hits (16 for extra bases), 3 homers and 39 RBIs in nine seasons in Atlanta.

⋅ Steve Avery slugged .500, hitting .239 with 11 hits and two homers during the Braves’ 1996 championship season. He finished with a .174 average and 4 HRs in his career.