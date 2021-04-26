5 things Braves: Big April numbers

A week ago, MLB was mesmerized by Ronald Acuna’s start in April.
In his first 16 games, Acuna hit .419/.486/.887 with seven homers, 16 RBIs and 21 runs scored while going 3-for-3 in stolen bases. He led the league in average, home runs, slugging percentage and OPS (1.373).
With those numbers, Acuna was on pace to have one of the biggest Aprils in Atlanta lore.
Then, he suffered a mild abdominal strain against the Cubs, missing a two-game series at Yankees Stadium.
Ronald Acuna stats
He returned for a weekend series against the Diamondbacks at home, going hitless in eight at-bats and dropping his line to .371/.451/.786.
Here is how Acuna compares to some of the biggest starts in recent Atlanta history:
Best Braves in April
Five of the best Aprils by a Braves player in Atlanta.