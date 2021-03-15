5 things Braves: 2007 draft’s $100 million men

Freddie Freeman, entering the final year of an eight-year deal he signed as a 24-year-old in 2014, will make a base salary of $22 million this season.
Only two other first basemen will make more:
- Albert Pujols, Angels: $30 million
- Joey Votto, Reds: $25 million
- Freddie Freeman, Braves: $22 million
- Paul Goldschmidt, Cardinals $22 million
- Eric Hosmer, Padres: $20 million
A 2007 second-round pick, Freeman turned into a good investment by Atlanta.
Only four other players taken in that draft have garnered long-term contracts valued at $100 million or greater.
- Giancarlo Stanton, OF/DH (2nd round, Marlins): 13 years, $325 million with Marlins/Yankees
- David Price, SP (1st, Rays): 7 years, $217 million with Red Sox/Dodgers
- Jason Heyward, OF (1st, Braves): 8 years, $184 million with Cubs
- Freddie Freeman, 1B (2nd, Braves): 8 years, $135 million with Braves
- Josh Donaldson, (1st, Cubs): 4 years, $92 million* with Twins
The Braves drafted Heyward, out of McDonough High School, 14th overall. Heyward was traded — along with pitcher Jordan Walden — to St. Louis for pitchers Shelby Miller and Tyrell Jenkins in 2015. (The Braves in turn traded Miller to the Diamondbacks for shortstop Dansby Swanson, center fielder Ender Inciarte, and pitcher Aaron Blair.)
Freeman, 31, has publicly expressed an interest to remain in Atlanta. The reigning N.L. MVP is likely to attract a second $100 million deal.
The four-time All-Star has hit .295 with 240 home runs over 5,965 plate appearances.