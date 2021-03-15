5 things Braves: 2007 draft’s $100 million men

Giancarlo Stanton, OF/DH (2nd round, Marlins): 13 years, $325 million with Marlins/Yankees

David Price, SP (1st, Rays): 7 years, $217 million with Red Sox/Dodgers

Jason Heyward, OF (1st, Braves): 8 years, $184 million with Cubs

Freddie Freeman, 1B (2nd, Braves): 8 years, $135 million with Braves

Josh Donaldson, (1st, Cubs): 4 years, $92 million* with Twins

The Braves drafted Heyward, out of McDonough High School, 14th overall. Heyward was traded — along with pitcher Jordan Walden — to St. Louis for pitchers Shelby Miller and Tyrell Jenkins in 2015. (The Braves in turn traded Miller to the Diamondbacks for shortstop Dansby Swanson, center fielder Ender Inciarte, and pitcher Aaron Blair.)

Freeman, 31, has publicly expressed an interest to remain in Atlanta. The reigning N.L. MVP is likely to attract a second $100 million deal.

The four-time All-Star has hit .295 with 240 home runs over 5,965 plate appearances.

(* — Totals $100 million if fifth-year optioned)