3 questions surrounding individual Braves as spring training unfolds

It seems Soroka thinks he will be. The Braves won’t rule it out, though they’ve stressed if there’s any risk, they won’t push their prized right-hander. Soroka is recovering from a torn Achilles, and while it’d be a boost to have him from the get-go, the Braves won’t do anything that could jeopardize his long-term outlook. They also have the depth, led by Kyle Wright and Bryse Wilson, to withstand his absence.

Whether Soroka is ready for opening day won’t make or break the season, but it’s a major storyline that will unfold as spring training progresses. Expect an update in a couple weeks.

3. Is there a scenario in which Cristian Pache doesn’t start in center field?

It would be a major upset if Pache wasn’t the starter in center. Manager Brian Snitker didn’t call it a competition with veteran Ender Inciarte (though Anthopoulos used the term “competition” during an interview with Jim Bowden on SiriusXM Fantasy Sports Radio), but that’s essentially what it is.

Ultimately, Pache would need a poor spring to lose the job. He provides elite defense with some upside at the bottom of the lineup. How he looked in October, when he was poised in the pressure cooker environment, matters more than spring training. But given this is the only starting job up for grabs, it’ll be a top story.