3 numbers that define the Braves' offense

Entering the season, it would’ve been unpopular to suggest the Braves' offense would be better than last season’s version, which was arguably the best in team history. But the 2020 Braves have a strong case.
Leading or almost leading the majors in several offensive categories, the Braves have used an explosive offense to overcome a poor rotation. It’s earned them the National League’s third-best record (28-19) and No. 2 seed with 13 games remaining.
“These are some pretty good hitters who have the ability to keep it going,” manager Brian Snitker said. “It’s a good group. There are some guys who’ve taken some steps forward and are learning. There are enough established guys there too that nobody feels like they have to carry the load.”
Three numbers that capture the offense’s potency through 47 games of the 60-contest campaign:
279: The Braves lead the majors with 279 runs scored, which is 12 more than the Dodgers, who have accumulated the second-highest total in route to baseball’s best record. This is the most runs the Braves have scored through 47 games in the modern era, according to the team.
5.94: Not only would the 5.94 runs per game be a franchise best, it’d be an MLB best extrapolated over 162 games. The Braves' runs per game would translate to 962 runs over a normal season, which smashes the modern MLB record of 943 (set by the 2019 Yankees).
82: The Braves have belted 82 homers, second most in the majors behind the Dodgers' 90. They set a franchise record with 249 long balls last season, and at their current 1.74 homers-per-game pace, they’d be on track to break it again over a 162-game season. The 2019 Braves averaged 1.52 homers per game (MLB average was an all-time high 1.39).
Adam Duvall and Marcell Ozuna have each hit 14 home runs, which is tied for seventh most in the majors. The Braves have two other players in the top 30 with Ronald Acuna, who ranks 19th with 11 in 35 games, and Freddie Freeman, who’s tied for 29th with 10 homers.