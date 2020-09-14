3 numbers that define the Braves' offense

5.94: Not only would the 5.94 runs per game be a franchise best, it’d be an MLB best extrapolated over 162 games. The Braves' runs per game would translate to 962 runs over a normal season, which smashes the modern MLB record of 943 (set by the 2019 Yankees).

82: The Braves have belted 82 homers, second most in the majors behind the Dodgers' 90. They set a franchise record with 249 long balls last season, and at their current 1.74 homers-per-game pace, they’d be on track to break it again over a 162-game season. The 2019 Braves averaged 1.52 homers per game (MLB average was an all-time high 1.39).

Adam Duvall and Marcell Ozuna have each hit 14 home runs, which is tied for seventh most in the majors. The Braves have two other players in the top 30 with Ronald Acuna, who ranks 19th with 11 in 35 games, and Freddie Freeman, who’s tied for 29th with 10 homers.