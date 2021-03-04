3 non-roster invitees with best chances of making Braves roster

Kipnis, a two-time All-Star, can handle second base and the outfield. He also possesses more upside at the plate than the team’s other bench options. Infield depth including Johan Camargo and Kipnis would give the Braves some versatility, though the backup shortstop spot would still be questionable (the team will give Camargo opportunities to prove himself there over the next few weeks).

3. INF Pablo Sandoval

Sandoval, who plays first and third, is facing an uphill climb to make the roster, but he’s in the discussion. The Braves’ bench is an underwhelming group right now, and like Kipnis, Sandoval has a track record and ranks among their better offensive options. The switch-hitter joined the Braves late last season, playing in the regular-season finale and earning a spot on the postseason roster. He made enough of an impression that the Braves wanted him back in camp.

“He brings instant credibility with what he’s been through,” Snitker said of Sandoval. “I know we didn’t use him that much, but having him here, the player he is, the person he is, I’m excited to get him in camp also. We’re looking for guys for bench roles and Pablo fits that description. We’ll use spring training and see where he stacks up. A guy with that experience could be a great help in that role.”

The Jake Lamb signing dealt a blow to Sandoval’s chances, however. But the Braves clearly like him, and given how their bench looks offensively, Sandoval has a shot.

Two other notable non-roster invitees:

Veteran right-hander Nate Jones could potentially work his way into the conversation. Jones, 35, pitched a clean inning in his spring debut. Still, he’s a long shot, given the pitchers vying for spots.

Shortstop Ehire Adrianza is among those battling for a bench job. He would give the Braves a comfortable backup at that position, an important consideration. Adrianza doesn’t offer much at the plate, and if the team decides it’s comfortable with Camargo at shortstop, Adrianza’s best selling point is mitigated.

There’s a lengthy list of other non-roster players who’ve generated attention this spring, including relievers Victor Vodnik and Freddy Tarnok, and outfielders Michael Harris and Drew Waters, but they won’t factor into the Braves’ opening-day roster.