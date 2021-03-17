As promised, Austin Riley back on a Braves lineup card Wednesday

Roster move

The Braves reassigned catcher Shea Langeliers to their minor league camp, leaving them with four catchers in camp.

Langeliers (No. 65) was one four of MLB.com’s top 100 prospects among the Braves in camp. He and Drew Waters (No. 22) both have been reassigned. Outfielder Cristian Pache (No. 10) and starting pitcher Ian Anderson (No. 34) remain.

Still awaiting Soroka

All reports remain optimistic on the recovery of starting pitcher Mike Soroka from his Achilles tendon surgery. The team’s opening-day starter in 2020 ruptured the tendon during his third start of that season while lunging off the mound to field a ground ball.

While he’s said to be on track, perhaps, to pitch near the end of the season’s first month, no word yet whether he might make an appearance before the end of the Braves stay in Florida this month.

“That’s still kind of up in the air,” Snitker said Wednesday. “He’s checking all the boxes, doing everything. I don’t know if the medical staff has decided that or not. Not sure yet.”

Next up

The Braves have Thursday off and are scheduled to host Minnesota on Friday evening. Ian Anderson – who has struck out nine in 5-1/3 innings, with an ERA of 5.06 thus far this spring – is scheduled to start against the Twins.