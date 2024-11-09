Photos: Hawks fall to the Pistons in Detroit

ajc
ajc
ajc
ajc
ajc
ajc
ajc
1 / 7
Detroit Pistons forward Tim Hardaway Jr., left, and Atlanta Hawks guard Trae Young reach for the loose ball during the first half of an NBA basketball game, Friday, Nov. 8, 2024, in Detroit. The Hawks lost 122-121. (AP Photo/Carlos Osorio)