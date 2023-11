Atlanta United midfielder Thiago Almada (10) embraces forward Xande Silva (16), who donned a spiderman mask, as they celebrate Silva’s goal during the first half against Columbus Crew in Game 2 of a first-round MLS playoff game at Mercedes-Benz Stadium on Tuesday, Nov. 7, 2023. Atlanta United won 4-2. Miguel Martinez / miguel.martinezjimenez@ajc.com