Photos: Georgia State loses to Old Dominion

ajc
ajc
ajc
ajc
ajc
ajc
ajc
ajc
ajc
ajc
ajc
ajc
ajc
ajc
ajc
ajc
1 / 16
Georgia State's Christian Veilleux (11) is sacked by Old Dominion's Will Jones II (7) on Saturday, Oct.12 , 2024 in Atlanta. The Panthers lost 21-14. (AP Photo/Stew Milne)